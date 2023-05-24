05242023 bill smith flags1
Bill Smith of Savoy American Legion Post 1492 places flags at the Savoy Veteran’s Memorial on Tuesday in front of the Robert C. McCleary Municipal Center. Post 1492’s Memorial Day ceremony will start at 11 a.m. Monday.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN—  The community is invited to participate in the eighth annual Poppy Distribution Day drive-thru event Thursday outside The News-Gazette’s offices at 2101 Fox Drive, C.

Donations will help veterans and their families in need.

Several Champaign County American Legion posts will participate, including: Shawna Morrison Collegiate Post 2019 (6-8 a.m.), Champaign Post 24 (8-10), Urbana Post 71 (10-noon), Rantoul Post 287 (noon-2 p.m.), Sidney Post 433 (2-4) and Savoy Post 1492 (4-6).

WDWS personality Ann Rhoton purchased American flags to line Fox Drive: "It’s my way of thanking the veterans for their service and trying to do something special for them," she said.