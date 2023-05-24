CHAMPAIGN— The community is invited to participate in the eighth annual Poppy Distribution Day drive-thru event Thursday outside The News-Gazette’s offices at 2101 Fox Drive, C.
Donations will help veterans and their families in need.
Several Champaign County American Legion posts will participate, including: Shawna Morrison Collegiate Post 2019 (6-8 a.m.), Champaign Post 24 (8-10), Urbana Post 71 (10-noon), Rantoul Post 287 (noon-2 p.m.), Sidney Post 433 (2-4) and Savoy Post 1492 (4-6).
WDWS personality Ann Rhoton purchased American flags to line Fox Drive: "It’s my way of thanking the veterans for their service and trying to do something special for them," she said.