CHAMPAIGN — The wall of the Siebel Center for Design was lined with more than 100 students ready to cast their votes by Tuesday afternoon.
A polling location is a new purpose for the University of Illinois’ second Siebel Center, which opened last year on the southwest portion of the main campus.
According to a few students who voted there, the experience was smooth and comfortable, even with an hour-plus wait time. The center’s seating and snacks certainly helped.
“They gave us water, granola bars, pizza,” said UI sophomore Mya Foelske, after voting for the first time.
By 4 p.m., more than 250 people had submitted their ballots at the Siebel Center for Design. Champaign County Democrats Chair Mike Ingram spent most of his day handing out food and water at the six polling locations dotted around the university, since that’s “where the need is.”
“Students will often take longer based on the fact that a lot of them are registering while they vote,” Ingram said. “But on the other side of the sword, it’s great to see this much engagement, to see people are waiting in line to do this.
“They might not want a slice of pizza or a bottle of water, but that at least makes people in line feel like somebody cares.”
Elsewhere on campus, the Illini Union voting location in the first-floor Pine Lounge had processed almost 750 ballots by 5 p.m.
The line stretched across the entire north hallway and crept into the east hall of the building, making for an hour-and-a-half wait.
Having Election Day as a first-time school holiday meant UI senior Bora Taksir could take this year’s trip to the polls unimpeded.
“Since we have no classes, so it informs you that an election is going on today if you somehow don’t know, and it removes any excuses, like ‘oh, I’m too busy,’” Taksir said.
Freshman Cooper Shelist from Deerfield “loved” his holiday, which allowed him to catch up on work and sleep in a little.
“I’m glad I didn’t have to miss any classes to vote,” he said. “I’m really just doing what I feel is my duty.”