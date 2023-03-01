TUSCOLA — One person is in custody after allegedly making bomb threats to three Tuscola schools.
Douglas County Sheriff Nathan Chaplin said in a press release that Tuscola Police Department had made an arrest at 2:56 p.m. No information was provided on the name or address of the individual.
Chaplin said sheriff’s police and Tuscola police were notified at 12:39 p.m. of a bomb threat to North Ward Elementary School in Tuscola. Threats “of the same nature” were also soon made to East Prairie Middle School and Tuscola High School.
Police officers and school staff investigated the threats and found them to be unfounded, Chaplin said.