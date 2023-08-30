OAKWOOD — One person is dead following a three-vehicle collision in western Vermilion County Wednesday morning.
Illinois State Police said preliminary information is that Troop 7 troopers were called to Interstate 74 eastbound near Oakwood at 7:50 a.m.
They found two semitrailer truck tractors and one other unidentified vehicle involved in a crash. One person was pronounced dead there but that person’s name has not been released.
Police said it appeared one semi hit another semi in the rear end and that one of the truck drivers was killed.
Traffic was being rerouted off 74 while troopers investigated. The road was reopened just before 3 p.m.