RANTOUL — The occupant of a Rantoul home was killed when an explosion and fire destroyed the residence Tuesday afternoon.
The Champaign County coroner’s office was not releasing the victim’s name until relatives can be notified.
No one else was injured.
The fire occurred on the community’s southwest side.
“The neighbors said they heard an explosion,” Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters said. “When I got there the front window was blown out, and the back side of the house was blown off the foundation about a foot.”
Waters said the house was fully involved in flames when he arrived.
Firefighters received the call at 12:26 p.m. and cleared the scene about 4:15 p.m.
State fire marshal and police investigators are attempting to determine what caused the explosion in the single-story, three-bedroom frame house.
Waters said no neighboring properties were damaged.
The house had a steel roof, and the fire burned the rafters out from underneath it.
Firefighters used a ladder truck over top of the house.
Rantoul Fire received mutual aid from Thomasboro and Gifford departments. About 25 firefighters were on the scene.
The fire caused heavy smoke in the area.