CHAMPAIGN - A Champaign man who accidentally shot a friend then turned the gun on himself in response died early Saturday.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Javier Sibley, 20, of Champaign, died at 4:06 a.m. Saturday in the intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital from a single gunshot wound to the head. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
The 16-year-old friend who was also shot in the head is hospitalized in critical condition.
A preliminary investigation by Champaign police revealed that Mr. Sibley and four other males were in a car in an alley in the 300 block of East White Street in Champaign about 1 a.m. when Mr. Sibley accidentally shot his friend while manipulating the safety on a handgun. The teen was in front of Mr. Sibley in the car.
Seeing what he had done, he made a comment about shooting the younger male, then shot himself in the head.
The driver then drove his friends to Carle Hospital but was going so fast that he crashed into a concrete barrier in the hospital parking lot while trying to turn at University Avenue and Orchard Street.
No one was hurt as a result of the car crash, which Urbana police investigated.
Police found only the one handgun in the car. None of the other occupants was arrested.
Mr. Sibley had a previous conviction for possessing a gun.
In July 2019, he was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 65 days in jail after pleading guilty to possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 21 and obstructing justice. He was 18 at the time.
Last fall, the state’s attorney’s office filed a petition to revoke his probation. He was supposed to appear in court for a hearing later this month.
The shooting brings to four the number of men who have died this year in Champaign as a result of gun violence. One of those was a Champaign police officer.