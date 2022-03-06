URBANA - Police in Urbana are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured.
Lt. Mike Cervantes said at 10:44 p.m., Urbana officers received multiple reports of shots fired in the parking lot of The Retreat in the 900 block of Welch Drive.
They found a 26-year-old Urbana man shot multiple times. He was taken by ambulance to Carle Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A second man, 21, from Normal, was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle and is in critical condition.
“It was a house party. There was an argument. There were several people outside. Shots were fired. We are still working on the number of shooters. At least two people were hit,” Cervantes said.
The location of the shooting is south of Fairview Avenue on the west side of Lincoln Avenue.
The name of the victim is not being released until his family is notified.
Urbana police got help from county sheriff’s deputies and University of Illinois police officers.
Cervantes said there was also gunfire damage to at least one apartment and vehicles nearby.
The shooting is the second homicide of 2022 in Urbana. The other happened Jan. 12. Two teens have been arrested for that killing.
On Wednesday afternoon, Urbana police investigated another shooting a few blocks north of where Saturday night’s shooting happened. A 20-year-old woman was hit multiple times but survived her injuries. No arrests have been made for that.
On Wednesday night and Thursday, three teens were arrested for the Dec. 29 murder of Jordan Atwater-Lewis, 17, of Urbana, who was killed outside a home in the 1600 block of East Hunter Street, Urbana.
Police ask anyone for information on any of these shootings to call their department at 217-384-2320, Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, or by submitting a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or on the free P3 Tips app.