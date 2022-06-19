CHAMPAIGN - Police are investigating a shooting outside a Champaign business that has left one man dead and three others injured.
A release from Champaign police said early Sunday, there was an "impromptu gathering" in the parking lot of Mach 1, 902 W. Bloomington Road.
At 1:48 a.m. police were alerted that multiple shots had been fired. They found one man in a vehicle with life-threatening wounds who was taken to the hospital where he died.
Two women sustained what police called non-life threatening gunshot wounds to their legs.
A preliminary investigation reveals all three were in or near the same vehicle when the shooting started.
The driver then reversed across the parking lot, hitting another vehicle and leaving a third woman with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police department spokesman Joe Lamberson said police believe the vehicles had gathered only minutes earlier in the gas station parking lot, having relocated from another area where they had been asked to leave.
The killing is the third in Champaign this year. As of the end of May there had been 59 confirmed reports of shots fired, 14 of which resulted in injuries to people.
The shooting is the second this weekend. About 5:40 a.m. Saturday a man reported he was shot at an undisclosed location in northwest Champaign.
Police are asking businesses in the area that have video surveillance to share it with investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477; or go online at 373tips.com; or through the P3 Tips mobile app.