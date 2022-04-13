URBANA — One driver was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a two-vehicle accident about 10:05 a.m. Wednesday at Monticello Road and County Road 200 E, according to the Champaign County sheriff’s office.
The accident occurred when a pickup truck pulling a covered trailer driven by Jacob Walton, 34, of Sullivan was southbound on 200 E and approaching the intersection of Monticello Road. The vehicle hydroplaned and the driver was unable to stop at the stop sign, according to the sheriff’s office.
As the truck continued through the intersection, the trailer it was pulling collided with an eastbound van driven by Justin Crowley, 34, of Monticello.
Crowley was taken to the Carle Foundation Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and Walton was issued a ticket for driving too fast for conditions, according to the sheriff’s office.