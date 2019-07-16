CHAMPAIGN — One man was injured in a stabbing Tuesday afternoon in west Champaign.
According to a release from Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich, at 1:15 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Kenwood Road for a reported stabbing. There, they found an injured 26-year-old man who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The release said the stabbing stemmed from a domestic dispute that started verbally, then escalated into physical violence.
No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545, where arrangements can be made to speak privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.