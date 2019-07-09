CHAMPAIGN — One person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday afternoon near the Interstate 57/72 interchange west of Champaign.
According to state police report, at 1:36 p.m., Daimika D. Curry, 21, was headed east on I-72 about a quarter-mile east of I-57, near the Duncan Road bridge, when he lost control of his 2005 Toyota Corolla and left the road to the right, rolling over. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Curry was wearing his seat belt. He was issued citations for no insurance, driving with a suspended license and improper lane usage.