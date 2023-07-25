RURAL DANVILLE — A Sunday afternoon accident near Danville took the life of a 35-year-old Danville man and injured a 38-year-old Danville woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle on which they were riding.
Vermilion County Sheriff’s Capt. Michael Hartshorn said witnesses told police the motorcycle was eastbound at a high rate of speed on Poland Road when it attempted to pass a GMC Yukon that had slowed and began to turn left onto County Road 2050 East, about 2 1/2 miles east of Danville.
Hartshorn said the motorcycle driver was taken to a Danville hospital, where he as pronounced dead. His passenger was taken to an Urbana hospital for treatment following the 4:36 p.m. wreck.
The driver of the Yukon, a 25-year-old Danville man, was not hurt.