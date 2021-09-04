DANVILLE — One man is dead and two teens injured as a result of separate shootings in Danville on Saturday morning.
The fatal shooting happened about 10:37 a.m. in the 1900 block of Deerwood Drive.
Danville police found the man with multiple gunshot wounds in the road. He was taken to the hospital, but police were told later that he had died. His identity has not been released.
Just nine minutes prior to that, police had been called to the area of Franklin and Davis streets.
Two 16-year-olds reported they were walking on the railroad tracks when an unknown person or people began shooting at them.
One of the victims was treated and released. The other, a male, was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but his condition is unknown, according to Danville police.
Police ask that anyone with information, call the police department at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.