Listen to this article
Fatal shooting

Police investigators at Town Center Apartments on North Neil Street in Champaign where one person is dead and two police officers were wounded about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday. 
Shooting
Buy Now

A part of Town Center Apartments on North Neil Street in Champaign remained off limits Wednesday morning as police investigate an early morning shooting.

CHAMPAIGN — One person is dead and two police officers injured following a gunfire exchange at a north Champaign apartment complex early Wednesday.

A release from Champaign police said officers responded to a domestic dispute at the Town Center Apartments, 2413 N. Neil St., about 3: 20 a.m.

Two officers got out of their cars and encountered an armed person with whom they exchanged gunfire. That person was killed.

One officer is described as being in critical condition and the other in stable.

No names of the officers or the deceased have been released.

Illinois State Police are heading the investigation, assisted by Urbana and University of Illinois Police and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

It is routine for outside police agencies to investigate shootings involving officers from another department.

The shootings come just days after Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb publicly stated his fears that an officer-involved shooting could happen as the city deals with escalating gun violence.

There have been about 85 reports of shots fired in Champaign to date this year, injuring many.

One man was killed in early April in a shooting on North Neil Street near the main post office.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

Trending Videos