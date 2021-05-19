CHAMPAIGN — One person is dead and two police officers injured following a gunfire exchange at a north Champaign apartment complex early Wednesday.
A release from Champaign police said officers responded to a domestic dispute at the Town Center Apartments, 2413 N. Neil St., about 3: 20 a.m.
Two officers got out of their cars and encountered an armed person with whom they exchanged gunfire. That person was killed.
One officer is described as being in critical condition and the other in stable.
No names of the officers or the deceased have been released.
Illinois State Police are heading the investigation, assisted by Urbana and University of Illinois Police and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
It is routine for outside police agencies to investigate shootings involving officers from another department.
The shootings come just days after Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb publicly stated his fears that an officer-involved shooting could happen as the city deals with escalating gun violence.
There have been about 85 reports of shots fired in Champaign to date this year, injuring many.
One man was killed in early April in a shooting on North Neil Street near the main post office.