URBANA — Urbana police continue to unravel the details behind the shooting of one teen and the arrest of his friend for weapons possession Monday night in southeast Urbana.
Lt. Dave Smysor said police were called to the 2000 block of Fletcher Street for shots fired at 11:10 p.m. and found a 16-year-old Urbana boy who had been hit in the torso by a single gunshot. The shooting apparently happened as he was on the street talking to someone in a car.
He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment. His injury was not considered life-threatening, Smysor said.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said as police investigated, they located another 16-year-old Urbana boy in the house from which the victim had come. Police were familiar with that teen because he was a victim in a still-unsolved July 2018 shooting in Urbana that left him in a wheelchair.
Rietz said in light of the circumstances, police asked to do a pat-down search of him and he agreed. They found a loaded .45-caliber Glock handgun in the waistband of his pants.
“He said he was carrying it for protection,” said Rietz, who added police did not believe he was the shooter since he had called 911 to get help for his friend.
“He said he was there with (the victim) in the house, that (the victim) took a phone call and stepped outside,” Rietz said. “He remained inside and heard gunfire, then (the victim) ran back in wounded, and he called 911.”
Police also located a car that sustained damage, apparently from gunfire. They continue to investigate how that played into the shooting.
The teen who possessed the gun was arraigned Tuesday on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by Judge Tom Difanis, who released him to his parents with an order that he not leave the house, in spite of the state’s request that he be detained, and told him to be back in court May 21.