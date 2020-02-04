CHAMPAIGN — The box-dwellers lining the streets of downtown will be noticeable at Friday’s One Winter Night, C-U at Home Director Rob Dalhaus III realizes.
But he also wants the general public to know that when they see people setting up their makeshift homes, the event isn’t exclusively for the volunteers sleeping outdoors. All are welcome to drop by the event’s home base at The Orpheum for an event that will raise money for C-U at Home, which Dalhaus hopes becomes Champaign-Urbana’s “homeless service hub” this year.
“We’d really like to encourage folks, just because you’re not box-dwelling or volunteering, come down, enjoy the experience, hang out at headquarters, visit with our speakers, visit with the musical performers,” Dalhaus said. “This isn’t just an event for the box-dwellers, and I think that could be a misconception for folks, but this is a community education event.”
The event has secured 285 box-dwellers thus far and $218,713 in donations, close to two-thirds of its goal of $350,000. That goal is larger and especially important with the integration of Austin’s Place, Champaign’s women’s shelter, into the C-U at Home building at 70 E. Washington St., just north of downtown.
The organization will make a push for donations on Friday, and fundraising will continue for the following two weeks.
“Having 70 E. Washington be that homeless service hub will be, I think, a good thing for the community,” Dalhaus said. “It helps keep information clear. When people see somebody in need and they’re like, ‘Where do I send him, what do I do?’ They’ll be like, ‘Oh yeah, 70 E. Washington.’ That, I think, will help with some of the confusion.”
Four musical acts will play this year, including one guitar player who utilizes the organization’s services and a local Congolese gospel choir. Talks and discussions will be interspersed, and C-U at Home’s documentary will be played multiple times on a projector on one side of the stage.
“If you’re just down eating at Hamilton Walker’s, you can come into the Orpheum and say, ‘Hey, they’re talking about law enforcement and homelessness or there’s a pastor talking about bringing spirituality to the streets, and that sounds interesting,’ you can sit in and hear that,” Dalhaus said.
“I know there’s going to be a home (Illinois) basketball game, so if people come downtown for a meal, for a drink, whatever they’re doing, maybe they’ll come check us out and ask some of the box-dwellers, ‘What are you doing out here?’ It gives us an opportunity to spread the reach and the mission.”