This story appeared in 'Meeting Minutes & More,' a weekly, six-page special section in the print editions of Friday's News-Gazette reported and written by Editor Jeff D'Alessio and designed by Managing Editor Niko Dugan. Click here to read an electronic version of this week's section. Click here to subscribe to The News-Gazette.
This story appeared in 'Meeting Minutes & More,' a weekly, six-page special section in the print editions of Friday's News-Gazette reported and written by Editor Jeff D'Alessio and designed by Managing Editor Niko Dugan. Click here to read an electronic version of this week's section. Click here to subscribe to The News-Gazette.
First it was a handful. Then a dozen. Then a couple dozen. Then, not two full days after Illinois’ ban on semiautomatic weapons became law, word was that somewhere in the range of 80 to 90 of Illinois’ 102 county sheriffs publicly objected to the legislation on the grounds that it violated citizens’ Second Amendment rights.
Further, the sheriffs stated, they would not be checking to ensure that residents with grandfathered-in weapons were registering them, as is now required by law, or housing those who didn’t comply in their jails.
Just when it seemed we couldn’t be any more divided, among comes House Bill 5471.
To illustrate the gap, Editor Jeff D’Alessio asked a range of community members for THE ONE WORD THEY’D USE TO DESCRIBE HOW THEY FELT WHEN THEY HEARD ABOUT THE SHERIFFS’ STANCE.
ENRAGED
Helen A. Neville, UI professor of educational psychology and African American studies
JUSTIFIED
Joan Dykstra, former Savoy mayor
APPALLED
Dr. Suzanne Trupin, Champaign physician
WOOT!
Rev. Jason Braaten, pastor, Tuscola Immanuel Lutheran
DERELICTION
Mike Jones, retired Champaign County judge
HOOAH
Brad Gould, superintendent, Veterans Assistance Commission of Champaign County
GRANDSTANDING
Eliza Brooks, Danville middle school principal
RESPECTED
Susie Tongate, Gibson City council member
REALLY?
Barb Linder, CU One-to-One Mentoring founder
ELATED
Bill Oliger, Mahomet village trustee
CONFLICTED
Von Young Jr., former Parkland police chief
LAWLESSNESS
Emma Dorantes, Champaign attorney
DISAPPOINTMENT
Sybil Mervis, Danville community leader
AMERICAN
Brandon Taylor, Monticello business owner
STALEMATE
Brent Budd, Arcola city council member
FRUSTRATION
Jennifer Gunji-Ballsrud, Japan House director
UNCONSTITUTIONAL
Jeff Van Buskirk, St. Joseph village board member
AMBIVALENT
Michael Schlosser, director, UI Police Training Institute
BAN
Giraldo Rosales, former Champaign County board chair
INCONGRUITY
Cliff Hastings, Parkland volleyball coach
DYSFUNCTION
Bob Fitzgerald, retired Urbana police deputy chief
ANGRY
Barbara Suggs-Mason, retired schools superintendent