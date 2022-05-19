One year ago today, Christopher N. Oberheim — 13-year Champaign police officer, two-time medal of valor recipient, loving husband, doting dad to four daughters and winning girls’ softball coach — didn’t make it home from an early-morning domestic call.
The third Champaign police officer to lose his life in the line of duty — and the first since Robert Tatman (end of watch: Nov. 25, 1967) — his death hit the community and the department he served hard, with hundreds of fellow officers traveling from as far away as Texas and New York to his hometown of Decatur for the funeral and seemingly all of Monticello lining the procession route to the cemetery on State Street.
Now, a year later, his name and legacy live on — from the Christopher Oberheim Memorial Briefing Room inside police headquarters to the specially designed Unit 57 squad car outside it, Honorary Christopher Oberheim Avenue in downtown Champaign to the future Oberheim Park in Monticello, a section of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., to Peacemaker Project 703, the good-doing nonprofit led by widow Amber.
Gone at 44 but never forgotten.