CHAMPAIGN — When India Smith pulled into the parking lot at Booker T. Washington just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday night for a Unit 4 community meeting to give input on the superintendent hiring process, she was confused.
The meeting was supposed to have already started, but only five cars sat in the parking lot. When she walked into a gym with 48 chairs spaced six feet apart, none were filled.
“I almost turned back around,” said Smith, the mother of a third-grader and a second-grader at Barkstall Elementary School, “but then I was like, ‘I’m here now and I want my voice to be heard.’ I was pretty bummed.”
Smith, who only learned about the meeting via an email on Wednesday morning, certainly had her voice heard.
For around 30 minutes, she spoke one-on-one with former Decatur superintendent Gloria Davis, who now works for the firm Ray and Associates that is leading the school district’s nationwide search for a new superintendent. Susan Zola will retire from the position at the end of this school year.
Davis detailed the search process and asked Smith, a 2010 Centennial graduate, about her experience as a parent of Unit 4 students — and as a student herself. Smith told Davis that she values communication in a new leader for the district, particularly with Black kids.
Davis told her about the search process she’s leading, which is beginning with conversations with current staff and administration and will continue when the district begins taking applications in October.
The firm generally receives between 50 and 75 applicants, she said, and it will narrow them down to 10 to 12 to present to the board after the application process closes on Nov. 29th.
The school board’s recent resolution that declared racism a public-health crisis shows the district’s intent of the search process, Davis said.
“It’s a district that is looking to move forward that’s rather progressive,” Davis added after the meeting. “The racial resolution for example. Everybody has not done that. That’s something to be celebrated here in Champaign. That was a bold step. The board and the administration and the staff is looking to move the whole racial issue forward.”
Davis said interviews will include the topics of how they’ve gone about to contributing to closing the achievement gap in their current position and their feelings on systemic racism.
“It’s not just how you answer the question,” she told Smith, “but it’s how comfortable are you answering the question. I ask that question, and sometimes sweat starts popping out of their head, they start squirming in their chair. All of that is part of it, because it’s really based on what you believe and how you’ve actualized that belief.”
Davis enjoyed her conversation with Smith, but she hopes to see more faces at Thursday’s 7 p.m. meeting at Garden Hills.
Smith, too, wishes more members of the community had taken advantage of the same opportunity.
“I think Unit 4 needs to hear from more people,” Smith said. “I’m glad I got to voice my opinion, and if it matters, it matters. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”
If you go
What: A Community meeting to gather input as the district begins the search for a new superintendent
Where: Garden Hills Academy gym
When: 7 p.m. Thursday