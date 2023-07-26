Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Warning: The stories you’re about to read are accounts of firearms reported stolen by community members, which law enforcement officials have reminded us time and again does not always mean the same thing as stolen.
We kick off this open-records-generated miniseries in Rantoul, where police responded to seven incidents of firearms gone missing, only one of which ended with a successful recovery.
JANUARY 25
Reported stolen from a couple’s Rantoul residence sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on a Wednesday: a PlayStation 4 (adorned with a sticker of the deranged clown from “It”), three grams of cannabis left on the bedroom bathroom counter, a Taurus PT111 G2A pistol and a green can with approximately 20 rounds of 9 mm hollow-point ammunition.
Who’d commit such a crime is a mystery to the couple, who say they’ve occasionally had “problems” with juvenile males in a nearby apartment complex but nothing recently.
The woman knew someone up to no good had been in their bedroom as soon as she opened her closet door, “because her jeans were all over the floor and her stuffed koala bear that she uses to hide her ammo box was knocked down as well,” the responding officer wrote in her report.
MARCH 23
Sometime after checking out of the Rantoul hotel he stayed at the previous night, a truck driver from Oak Lawn realizes that he forgot the bag carrying his gold, gray and black Taurus Spectrum .380 handgun in his room, he tells police.
The responding officer checks with hotel staff, including the housekeeper who cleaned Room 222, none of whom recall seeing the gun. A search by the officer, who joined housekeeping staff in checking every cleaning cart, turns up empty, as well.
The trucker, a registered FOID card holder, is later able to provide the officer with a serial number for the gun, which is entered into Illinois State Police’s LEADS database as stolen. It’s yet to be found.
MARCH 26
White. Mid-30s. A slim 5-foot-8 or so. Red ballcap.
That’s the only information a Rantoul man is able to provide police with about his son’s friend, “Nick,” who he suspects made off with the 40-caliber Ruger SR40C handgun he usually kept on top of the mini-fridge in his bedroom “for self-defense.”
His son and Nick had both been in that same bedroom watching TV on Friday and Saturday night, the man tells police, and his son swore to his father that he didn’t know anything about a missing gun.
The responding officer makes “several attempts” but is unable to reach the son on his own for questioning.
He’s also unable to leave a message — the son’s phone doesn’t accept voice mails, the officer wrote in his report.
APRIL 12
Among several vehicle burglary reports in Rantoul on this date is the theft of a loaded black Glock 43x, which the owner says was taken from an unlocked Ford F150 parked outside a residence.
The man who filed the report says his wife spotted the likely culprits walking away from a vehicle three houses away around 1 a.m. while feeding their child, but was too far away to provide a description.
Eleven days later, the responding officer receives a call from Orland Park police with good news: the gun had been recovered during a traffic stop in the Cook County village.
JUNE 1
Two months after he last remembers seeing it, a Rantoul man reports his 1911-22 gun missing. He suspects “the cleaning lady” — hired from a company that specializes in helping hoarders have better living conditions — as the culprit.
It should be noted, the responding officer wrote, that the man couldn’t provide the brand of firearm or its serial number.
During a subsequent interview with the woman who cleaned the home, “I asked (her) if she had knowledge of firearms being in the residence. (She) stated the only time she saw the gun box was in (the man’s) bedroom and he appeared to be upset when she tried to move it. (She) explained she didn’t move the box and left the bedroom,” the officer wrote.
JUNE 3
A Rantoul woman reports a treasure trove of items stolen in the middle of the night from a home she shares with her boyfriend and their male roommate: a JVC projector (valued at about $2,600), a white gold wristwatch ($500), two pearl necklaces ($400), a wedding band set ($3,000), various other jewelry ($500) and a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 LR rifle ($450).
Here’s how it went down, she tells police:
Around 1:30 a.m., she left her home and began walking to Casey’s to get a drink, only to realize on the way there that she forgot her money. So she walked around the block instead.
She’s gone about 50 minutes total. When she gets back, she notices that the back door — which she kept unlocked because she doesn’t have a key to the house — is ajar. She goes inside and “observed that her garage, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom had been ransacked,” the responding officer wrote.
Neither of her two housemates were home at the time — her boyfriend left sometime earlier after the two got into a fight; the other man was in Champaign, she tells police.
Asked by police who might be responsible, the woman said “she did not know.”
JUNE 24
A Rantoul woman tells police she “forgot” to take the loaded black SCCY CPX-2 9mm pistol out of the glovebox of her Chevy Impala when she returned home for the night.
When she woke up the next morning, it was gone, along with the black wallet she also forgot to bring inside.
“It should be noted the gun does have a magazine inserted; however, the amount of ammunition is unknown,” the responding officer wrote.