Open records: Firearms reported stolen to Champaign County Sheriff's Office
Continuing our open records-generated overview of firearms reported stolen to area law enforcement agencies in 2021, here’s a look at reports filed with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
MARCH 11: In Urbana Township, a woman relocating back to the area from Kentucky reports the theft of her Glock 26 9mm pistol, a box with 50 rounds of ammunition and a wallet with $300 cash — allegedly taken from the trunk of a friend’s vehicle while moving in.
The woman “reported that as she traveled from the vehicle to the interior of the residence with her property, she left the trunk of this vehicle open,” a sheriff’s deputy wrote.
It wasn’t until after she’d unloaded her other belongings that she noticed the missing items.
Neither the woman nor any of the four neighbors the deputy interviewed noticed any suspicious people or vehicles.
MARCH 22: While on her way to drop off her vehicle at a repair shop in St. Joseph, then meet up with a friend for drinks while she waited, a woman realizes she forgot to leave her Glock 42 pistol (with extended magazine) at home.
So she puts it in a driver’s side compartment, clipping the black holster to the compartment “so it would be more secure and not fall out of the vehicle,” she tells deputies.
When she goes to pick up her vehicle later in the day, the gun is nowhere to be found. The mechanic who worked on the car tells a sheriff’s deputy he “never observed a firearm in the vehicle.”
And here’s where the story takes a turn for the suspicious. The deputy wrote in his report:
“I then returned to my squad car to conduct research regarding (the mechanic’s) previous police contacts. While I was seated in my squad car, I observed (the mechanic) walk on the east side exterior of the business. While observing (him), I notice he walked behind an air conditioning unit located adjacent to the building. (He) then proceeded to walk behind a garbage can and bend over at the waist.
“While (he) was bent over at the waist, I noticed his right arm in a manor indicating he was dropping something. After (he) walked away from that spot, I walked over and pulled out the garbage can that (he) was previously standing behind. … As I pulled the garbage can away, I noticed a black firearm that was secure inside a black holster.”
After several more inquiries from sheriff’s deputies — including a visit to his Ogden residence, where the mechanic tells them they’d have to wait 15 minutes to swab his mouth for DNA because he was grilling steaks — he is arrested at his workplace and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
MAY 21: Security cameras don’t support a man’s claim: that two pistols — a Beretta 92FS and Ruger P89 9 mm, both with loaded magazines — were taken from the trunk of his gold Buick LaCrosse while he was target shooting inside Urbana’s High Caliber Training Center.
The deputy who investigated the claim notes that the man initially attempted to report the theft to Champaign police that day, was referred to the sheriff’s office and waited another four days to file a report with that agency.
More holes are poked in the story when the deputy investigates further: Security footage of the parking lot where the man said he parked his car shows no cars resembling a 2010 Buick LaCrosse coming or going, and no one tampering with any vehicles in the lot.
Also, the business requires all visitors to sign a waiver before entering the facility, and there’s none on file — for that day or any other — for the man making the claim, the deputy notes.
JUNE 27: When a Penfield man goes to shower and shave on a Saturday morning, he notices his beard trimmer missing from the top right drawer of the master bathroom vanity, where he always leaves it.
Must have been one of the three grandkids who live with him and his wife, he figures.
But a short while later, he tells a sheriff’s deputy, he discovers a more serious item missing — the unloaded EAA Witness 9 mm handgun he keeps tucked under his socks in his top dresser drawer. None of the other firearms he keeps secured in a safe in a different part of the house are missing, he shows the deputy.
All three grandkids deny touching the firearm, with one telling the deputy that bedroom is strictly off-limits.
The man says he’s had items go missing or be moved within the residence in the past. The deputy wrote: “He is unsure who it is but (name redacted in report) always walks around town and ‘seems off.’”
JULY 1: Three months after financial issues force her to move back in with her mother, a woman realizes she left her Springfield Armory XD-M 9 mm pistol in the bedroom of the Urbana trailer she’d been living in. The one she sold to a friend two to three weeks earlier.
The woman, a valid FOID card holder, tells a deputy that she purchased the firearm in March at Rural King but “did not like it,” never bought ammunition for it and knew she couldn’t bring it to her mother’s house. When she went back looking for it, she told deputies, it was nowhere to be found.
The deputy discovers a stolen gun report was also filed a year earlier involving the same residence, and asks the woman about it: “I asked her why she would leave a gun behind at her old residence when she had experienced a break-in in the past. She did not think that she would be gone from her residence as long as she was.”
No suspects are identified.
JULY 9: After nine days away, a woman in the process of moving out of an Urbana residence reports it’s been burglarized.
She insists she locked both the front and back doors before leaving, and a deputy investigating the scene reports a broken window screen on the floor of the bedroom, believed to be the entry point.
Among the items reported stolen: a 70-inch Vizio TV, a 65-inch Phillips TV, three 32-inch TVs, three Easy-Bake ovens, six social security cards and birth certificates, a pink George V. Paris coat with rhinestones, an Xbox One gaming system, a Vizio soundbar, groceries, miscellaneous kitchen items and, from the master bedroom, one unloaded SCCY CPX-2 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with a pink frame.
No suspects are identified.
JULY 29: When a Springfield Armory XD-9 handgun, a bowl of change and an envelope containing $400 and marked “tithe” all go missing from their home, a Brown Township couple is stumped over who could be responsible.
But days later, when they realize a bottle of prescription medicine wasn’t on the bedroom nightstand where they kept it, the couple suspects a former foster child as the culprit, given that the same thing happened eight to nine years earlier.
AUGUST 7: Deputies are dispatched to Rantoul Township after a man reports his fully loaded Ruger LCP .380 pistol and two other fully loaded magazines were stolen from the center console of his unlocked Dodge Ram pickup in the driveway sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.
No suspects are identified.
AUGUST 25: An Urbana man returns from work to find several rooms in his High Cross Road home “tossed” and several items missing, including a Browning 20-gauge shotgun, an heirloom from his grandfather, and two Fossil watches.
The homeowner “did not recall the last time he saw the shotgun in the closet,” the deputy reports.
OCTOBER 10: After spending two days in Kentucky for a family reunion, a woman and her son return to their Savoy home to find three firearms and “a large amount of ammunition” missing.
Reported stolen: a Star Model BM 9 mm pistol painted with bright orange nail polish, a Beretta 9 mm pistol and a Ruger 10/22 rifle, all kept unsecured in an upstairs bedroom. Two of the three firearms belonged to a friend, the woman tells a sheriff’s deputy.
The deputy wrote: “I asked (the woman) what she thought happened with the firearms. She stated that it had to be someone close to her who knew exactly where the guns/ammo were kept.”