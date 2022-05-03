Open records: Firearms reported stolen to Champaign police, Part 1
Nearly 10 months since her husband was killed in the line of duty, Amber Oberheim was a guest today on Penny for Your Thoughts as a part of "Gun Violence: A Community Conversation." #chambana— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) March 16, 2022
Hear the conversation here ⤵https://t.co/7oNk2gwMWk pic.twitter.com/4GcL0cLSYJ
Guns reported stolen to Champaign County Sheriff | Urbana PD | Arcola, Hoopeston, Tolono PD & Ford County Sheriff | Danville PD | Rantoul PD | Vermilion County Sheriff
More open records reporting: Homicides in similar-sized cities | Gun seizures statewide
Guest commentaries: Lemond Peppers | Samantha Stewart | Pam Burnside | Karena LaPlace | Barbara Gillespie | Samantha Carter | Nate Rath | Ronnie Turner-Winston | Debarah McFarland | Shirese Hursey | County coroners Duane Northrup, Jane McFadden
Podcasts: Community Conversation radio guests Amber Oberheim | Crime Stoppers' John Hecker and Gary Spear | Karen Simms | Seon Williams | Bryant Seraphin | Von Young Jr. | Dustin Heuerman | Dean Hazen | Lamont Holden | Justin Bouse | Dave Griffet | Debarah and Peter McFarland | Hub and Stephanie Burnett
Want to weigh in on our Community Conversation on gun violence? Submit a Letter to the Editor
To share your story: Email jdalessio@news-gazette.com
More from our series: Community Conversation Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6 | Part 7 | Part 8 | Part 9 | Part 10 | Part 11 | Part 12 | Part 13 | Part 14 | Part 15 | Part 16 | Part 17 | Part 18 | Part 19 | Part 20 | Part 21 | Part 22
Election 2022: Questions and answers for 13th District candidates | The GOP gubernatorial field
There’s an old saying in law enforcement circles, often trotted out when an officer is investigating a claim that gets more suspicious by the sentence.
The G-rated version: “You can’t make this (bleep) up,” says retired Champaign Police Det. Sgt. Dave Griffet. “Some of the wildest stories that people come up with and what is really true sometimes, is just so hard to believe at times. However, the harder part becomes trying to prove or disprove what one is being told.”
Many such cases, law enforcement officials say, involve firearms that were bought legally, sold illegally to someone prohibited from purchasing them themselves, then reported to police as stolen.
While we’ll likely never know how many of the reports filed locally were legit, Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO obtained Champaign police officers’ notes for all 72 guns said to be stolen in the city in 2021, via open records request. What follows is a summary of the ones from the first five months of the year.
Coming next Tuesday, in Part 24 of The News-Gazette’s continuing Community Conversation: details on the 40-plus guns reported stolen from June to December, including the biggest local heist of 2021.
JANUARY 5: A Champaign man tells police he left the keys to his apartment in Chicago during a weekend visit and had to have the management company let him in when he returned home.
The next day, he leaves his door unlocked — still no keys — while he walks to the store. He’s gone maybe 15 minutes — and so is his gun when he makes it home.
He’s stumped when questioned by police about who would have known he had a Springfield Armory XD-S .40-caliber handgun or that he kept it in box, at the bottom of a clothes basket, beneath his desk.
The responding officer writes in his report: “(He) advised that he lives alone, does not have people over to speak of and hasn’t mentioned owning the gun to anyone.”
JANUARY 20: Just as he did three years earlier, a Champaign man reports his Hi-Point CF-380 pistol stolen. But unlike the last time, when he found the firearm in his house 10 days later, there’s no sign of it anywhere.
He tells the responding officer he couldn’t remember if he locked his car when he placed it in the glovebox four or five days earlier.
He discovered his vehicle was dead in his driveway two days ago and was about to get a jump-start when he noticed the power rear door wasn’t shut all the way.
He suspects the burglar didn’t close it and wound up draining the battery in the process.
JANUARY 26: Just after a Champaign officer clears one motor vehicle burglary report on Valley Road, he spots a man standing by a Dodge Ram 1500, holding an empty Remington gun box.
His vehicle was burglarized, too, he tells the officer, with the thief making off with the Remington .380 pistol he’d kept in a holster in the center console.
The man, a licensed concealed-carry holder, insists the vehicle was locked at the time of the burglary.
JANUARY 27: After an employee of the Champaign Fire Department finishes his shift at Station 1 and gets in his Dodge Ram 1500 to head home, he notices the center console is open and his Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun and magazines are missing.
The man tells the responding officer he believes he locked his vehicle “but was unsure.”
ICYMI: The latest installment of our conversation on gun violence yesterday with retired @ChampaignPD Detective Sergeant David Griffet. #chambana https://t.co/Ysxa56ZQRd— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) February 10, 2022
FEBRUARY 5: A Champaign man thinks nothing of it when he gets home from work and smells weed in his apartment, figuring the smell was coming from the vents.
But when he wakes up the next morning and can’t find his Ruger SR 9 mm compact handgun in the only place he says he’s kept it since moving into the Baytowne Apartments in July 2020 — under the mattress — he phones police.
The firearm has a gun lock, which only he and his father have keys to, and his dad says he hasn’t been in the apartment for months.
“It is important to note,” the responding officer writes in his report, “that (he) has three other firearms in the house and none had been disturbed.
“In addition, there was no forced entry into the apartment and no other property is missing.”
MARCH 9: When a Champaign man had a friend over to his Carson Avenue home for an outdoor barbecue the night before, he remembers seeing his $750 Sentry gun safe, safe and sound, in his garage.
But when he wakes up the next day, he tells police, it’s gone, along with the nine handguns he stored inside it, the most valuable being a $649.99 Glock 19 Gen5 9 mm.
The responding officer writes in his report that the man “advised he didn’t believe any of his friends, who knew about the safe, would steal it from him. (He) further advised he had no idea who would have stolen the safe.”
MARCH 24: Reported as stolen from a 2012 Dodge Journey parked in a driveway on Columbia Avenue: a SCCY CPX-2 TT 9 mm handgun (with a loaded 12-round magazine in it) and about $200 in cash.
There was no forced entry, signaling that the vehicle with the firearm in the glovebox was unlocked.
APRIL 5: After eight hours away, a man returns to his South First Street apartment to find his living room couch cushions on the floor — and the Smith & Wesson M&P pistol he’d kept under them gone.
The man tells police he suspects the burglar entered via a kitchen window he leaves cracked open to let fresh air inside. But it’s too dirty and dusty for police to lift fingerprints from.
APRIL 11: An argument between a couple of three years turns physical, with the woman telling police she was pushed to the ground and choked on the bed before the man left with her Smith & Wesson M&P 380 Shield EZ pistol.
APRIL 19: “Ransacked” is how police describe the conditions at Hendershot Chrysler Dodge when they arrive at the Moreland Boulevard dealership on a Monday morning.
There’s shattered glass everywhere — the result of garage, office and vehicle windows being broken. The vending machine has a hole in it, loose car keys are strewn across the vehicle service counter and the offices are in disarray.
The alarm system wasn’t activated over the weekend, police are told, so it wasn’t until Monday that anyone discovered what had been taken — a black Dodge Charger, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and, from a storage cabinet in one of the offices, a Glock 48 and about $5,000 in cash, mostly in $100 bills.
APRIL 23: It’s springtime now, a full two seasons since a woman remembers laying eyes on the Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun she keeps in a bag in her closet.
She notices it missing as she’s preparing to visit the gun range for the first time in awhile and can’t say who or how it was lost or stolen.
APRIL 23: After a Shaner’s Towing driver tows three males and their vehicle 41 miles — from Greenswitch Road in Decatur to Hickory Street in Champaign — one of them snatches the Glock 43X from the driver’s bag, takes off on foot and gets into a car that might have had black racing stripes on the sides.
APRIL 26: To make a long story shorter, a Taurus G2c 9 mm handgun is reported stolen by a man who’d recently been charged with battery of his ex-girlfriend, had an order of protection filed against him, had his FOID card revoked and was now prohibited from possessing a firearm.
When an officer comes to seize the gun, he’s told it’s in a unit at Country Fair Self Storage, where the man says he put it — in a safe — sometime in December or January.
Given permission by the man’s ex-girlfriend to search the unit, the officer does and finds no gun. He watches two weeks’ worth of surveillance video, every day since the man’s arrest for domestic violence, and doesn’t see anyone leave the unit with a safe.
Three days pass. The officer receives a call from the ex-girlfriend with new information — after thinking it over, she may in fact have taken “something that may have been the safe” when she was at the storage unit two weeks earlier but never opened it and threw it in the garbage outside her apartment.
The officer writes: “I confronted her about the unbelievability of her statement and she advised that it was the truth, and she did not know that it was a safe or that there was a gun in it.”
MAY 13: When a man returns from a four-day trip to California, he notices his balcony and front doors unlocked. The only item of value that’s missing is his Beretta APX 9 mm pistol.
He can’t think of any possible suspects but tells an officer that his West Green Street apartment building is “always locked so he suspected possibly someone that lives in the complex.”
The officer notes in his report that the man insisted reporting the incident by phone, adding: “A possible reason ... is because he has an active city warrant.”
MAY 16: A Champaign woman and her boyfriend, both FOID card holders, report her SCCY 9 mm semi-automatic handgun was stolen from underneath the seat of the Chevy Trailblazer they both drive.
They believe the theft may have occurred while the vehicle was parked — and unlocked — two days earlier at the corner of Silver Street and Philo Road in Urbana. The only items reported stolen were the gun and “possibly a $5 bill.”
MAY 17: Three months after a man returned from a trip to Chicago to find his bed flipped upside down and his Taurus G2C 9 mm pistol missing, he reports it stolen to police.
Why the delay? It’s complicated.
The responding officer writes in his report: “(He) stated he did not contact police at the time because the bill of sale was inside the packaging that was taken with the firearm. (He) has been attempting to get a copy of the bill of sale from Rural King but has been unsuccessful.”
And then there’s this: “Prior to making contact with Champaign Police, (he) was approached by an Illinois State Police officer. That officer was there to retrieve his FOID card and his firearms. (His) FOID card had been revoked for an incident that occurred in the suburbs of Chicago. During this conversation, (he) advised the officer that this particular firearm had been stolen while he lived in Champaign. The officer advised (him) it would be necessary to contact Champaign Police and file a report.”
MAY 22: A Taurus 9 mm pistol is reported stolen from a Champaign woman’s 2008 Chevrolet Impala while it was parked in front of her mother’s Foxwell Court home.
When asked by the responding officer why she’d store a gun in a car parked outside a home that wasn’t hers, the owner says “she has kids she doesn’t want around the vehicle.”
MAY 28: When a woman returns from a weeklong vacation, she notices her Glock 19X 9 mm pistol isn’t where she left it — in the floorboard of her Dodge Journey, parked in the enclosed garage next to her Clark Street home.
How’d a burglar get into the garage? The responding officer writes in his report: “(She) stated that her son had entered the residence to retrieve his baseball uniform and was supposed to lock all the doors. (She) believes he did not lock the side door, which would give someone entry into the garage.”
When the officer goes to enter into the law enforcement database details of the theft, he learns that the gun has already been entered as seized in connection with another case.
MAY 29: Something’s fishy about a man’s story of how his Smith & Wesson Shield 9 mm pistol went missing from the center console of his Ford Fiesta.
He tells police it happened a day earlier while he was parked outside a Champaign apartment and that he’d left the car unlocked, thinking he wouldn’t be inside for too long.
He also says he phoned dispatch the previous night to file a report but never got a return call. But when the responding officer checks with dispatch, he discovers there’s no record of such a call coming in.
MAY 31: A man reports the overnight theft of his Springfield Armory XD 45-caliber handgun (valued at $579.99) from his Chrysler 300 while it was parked in the driveway of his Champaign residence.
He “advised he may have accidentally left his vehicle unsecure,” the officer notes in his report.
PODCAST: Former Parkland College police chief and Champaign police officer Von Young weighs in on recent discussions at Champaign city council meetings, the need for more officers, probable cause traffic stops and more. #chambana https://t.co/QovAcuTBqi— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) February 23, 2022
The first five months of 2021 also saw Champaign police file reports on four firearms that were found by citizens:
— FEBRUARY 26: A member of a crew contracted by Ameren to mark electrical lines stumbles upon a handgun in a ditch in the area of Curtis and Staley roads.
Resolution: The loaded Taurus Millennium G2 semi-automatic pistol, with a half-full magazine, is entered into evidence after it comes back as not stolen.
— MARCH 11: While cleaning a just-vacated room at the Days Inn on West Bloomington Road, a staffer finds a case containing a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun.
Resolution: Also in the case: a military police badge and papers identifying the name of the gun’s owner. He’s nearly all the way home to Alabama when police reach him and says he’ll make arrangements to pick up the gun he says he forgot to take with him before checking out.
— MARCH 28: When a woman goes to clean the flooded basement of her University Avenue home of more than a year, she finds a JC Higgins .22-caliber rifle with wood stock under a shelf, left behind by a previous owner.
Resolution: Because of the age of the rifle, there’s no serial number for police to check against a database of guns reported stolen. It is entered into evidence, to be destroyed.
— MAY 3: A maintenance worker servicing a heating unit at the Microtel Inn on Rion Drive discovers a loaded Bersa Thunder .380 semi-automatic pistol hidden in the unit.
Resolution: After unsuccessful attempts to reach the guest who last stayed in the room, the gun is placed into evidence.