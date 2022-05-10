Open records: Firearms reported stolen to Champaign police, Part 2
Rule No. 1 of gun ownership in DeWitt County’s Brown residence: Keep any and all firearms in a safe place in the home.
Explains dad Travis, a Farmer City police sergeant: “Keep them out of reach from children — or anyone, for that matter. The gun owner should still have quick access to the firearm for protection, as well. I firmly believe — and made this a practice in my home — that gun owners should familiarize their family members, children and significant other so they are no longer curious or afraid of the firearms.”
Following that advice — and not keeping a gun in one’s unlocked car or unsecure kitchen drawer — would have prevented more than half of the 200-plus incidents of firearms reported stolen to area police last year.
Wrapping up our open records-generated review of every such report filed in 2021, here’s a look at what was told to Champaign police in the final seven months of last year, Part 24 of Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO‘s continuing series on gun violence.
JUNE 3: A woman returns from an overnight trip to Peoria to find the home she shares with her children in shambles — a bedroom mirror shattered, two TVs damaged and the ottoman where she keeps seven handguns left open, with no sign of the weapons.
The final inventory of items reported stolen is a lengthy one: four $100 bills taken from a clear plastic container, a PlayStation 4 from a child’s room, a jewelry box with a diamond ring, gold necklace and other valuables, and the seven guns — five Glocks, one Smith & Wesson and one Kel-Tec.
Asked by police who might be responsible, the woman says she has “no idea” and that no one else has a key to the home or knew she kept guns in her room.
JUNE 6: For the third time in 15 months, a man contacts Champaign police to report a stolen firearm.
In April 2020, it was a handgun. In November 2020, a safe with seven guns inside. This time, it’s a Freedom Ordnance FX-9 pistol, valued at $850 and said to be purchased from Rural King just two months earlier.
The man points police in the direction of a cousin, a convicted felon currently paroled to Springfield, who’d been to his Beardsley Avenue residence earlier.
Why him? The man says he was showing his cousin and two acquaintances firearms from his safe and while putting them back a short while later, he noticed one was missing, along with a 30-round Glock magazine.
The responding officer writes in his report: “When I tried to question (him) on why he would be letting someone he knows to be a felon on parole handle his firearms, he informed me that wasn’t as important as a known felon now having a firearm and being ‘on the run.’”
JUNE 14: A woman unpacking after a move from Memphis to Champaign realizes the Glock 19 9 mm handgun isn’t where she put it — in her “business boxes,” which she didn’t close and left unsecure.
As for the who, when and where, the woman says she can’t be sure they were involved but mentions to police that two friends of a cousin drove the truck here from Tennessee.
JUNE 17: Two Glock handguns are reported stolen overnight from a man’s Mercury Milan parked outside the Mattis North Apartments.
The man tells police he “believes the vehicle was left unlocked, as there was no forced entry.”
JUNE 21: In a case of she-said, she-said, a woman accuses her apartment mate of stealing her Tiffany blue SCCY handgun that she stored in the glovebox of the accused’s car.
The accused denies any involvement. The real story, she tells police, is that her roommate is acting out of jealousy after being told that she wasn’t interested in dating her while the two were vacationing in Las Vegas.
JULY 31: Reported stolen from the bedroom of a woman’s Summer Sage apartment: a purple Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .380 pistol, which her sister had left her to watch while she went out of town.
Accused of taking it: a 17-year-old male who’d been over for four hours the previous day and was now “ghosting her” on Facebook.
AUGUST 7: When a woman’s gun safe and the angel blue Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .380 pistol in it both go missing, a Champaign woman points the finger at her children’s father, who came by to visit earlier that day when she was on her way to work.
When confronted with the allegation, the man denies any involvement.
AUGUST 9: It’s hard for a 26-year-old Champaign man to pin down exactly when and where someone took from the glovebox of his Mitsubishi Outlander his Smith & Wesson SD9 handgun, given that he’d been to a chiropractor and three grocery stores in the time since he last saw it.
AUGUST 12: A woman tells a responding officer that she was in a hurry to catch her 7:30 Lyft ride that morning and couldn’t find her house keys, so she left her back sliding door unlocked.
When she returned later that afternoon, she says, the living room appeared to have been “rummaged through” and several items were missing.
Among them: children’s shoes, including a pair of white Nike Air Force 1s and pink Jordans, various pieces of jewelry and a Taurus brand pistol she believes to be a .40 caliber.
Who could be responsible? “(She) stated she has had neighborhood kids enter her apartment in the past and believed that could be the case again,” the officer writes.
AUGUST 25: It was raining hard when a woman pulled her Honda Accord into her driveway at 11:45 p.m. on a Tuesday night, so she’s not sure if she locked the car before running inside.
She wishes she had the next morning, when she says she finds her vehicle ransacked and two handguns inside it missing — her Ruger from the center console and her fiancé’s Smith & Wesson from the floor.
She has a valid concealed carry permit. He has a valid FOID card. The guns — both loaded — were in the car because they’d spent the weekend in Chicago and were concerned about “all the violence up there,” they tell police.
AUGUST 27: Sometime during her move from Champaign to Urbana, a woman’s Taurus Spectrum .380 pistol goes missing.
The responding officer is given little to go on, writing in his report: “(She) advised that she has not seen the firearm in months and states the gun was in the original box with ammunition.”
SEPTEMBER 1: Just 10 days after purchasing a black Taurus G3c handgun and putting it in the trunk of her 2008 Toyota Prius, a woman reports it stolen.
The responding officer writes in his report: “(She) believes she has a malfunction with her locking mechanism for her car.”
SEPTEMBER 2: A woman says she wants to “do the right thing” in reporting two guns stolen from her home. But she refuses to give a responding officer the names of her son’s two aunts, who were staying at her apartment while she was out of town.
When she confronts the two women about the items that went missing the one night she was away — two handguns, a full box of ammo and an Apple watch with a pink Louis Vuitton band — they become “very agitated and argumentative.”
The incident happened five weeks ago. The woman said she originally called to report it three weeks earlier but was just getting around to responding to a CPD officer’s voicemail.
SEPTEMBER 9: A man insists to police that his fully loaded SAR9 pistol was in the glovebox of his Nissan Maxima when he drove it home from work — at Garden Hills Elementary School — and security footage from the Champaign Park Apartments appears to support his story.
After watching video, the responding officer reports seeing a White or mixed-race male wearing a black balaclava over his face going from car to car and taking something from the Maxima that he puts in his waistband before scurrying away.
SEPTEMBER 13: A Rantoul woman reports her Glock 19 stolen from the trunk of her unlocked car while visiting her aunt’s home on Champaign’s Paula Drive.
But when the responding officer contacts the homeowner of the address provided, a man says he doesn’t know anyone by the name of the woman who filed the report.
When reached by phone and presented with this information, the woman gives another address — and now says she isn’t sure whether the gun was stolen in Champaign or Rantoul.
The officer writes in his report: “(She) was stumbling through her statement and changed her story a number of times. During the phone call, it appeared that (she) placed me on mute to consult with someone before providing answers to my questions. I asked (her) if she sold the firearm or let someone borrow the firearm and she could not provide a straight answer.”
OCTOBER 2: An officer is dispatched to Sherwood Court for a report of a domestic involving a man who accused his newlywed of being pregnant with his cousin’s child.
What starts as a loud argument turns violent, the woman tells police, with the husband throwing a phone at her, then striking her in the face three times.
After her daughter calls police, he takes off — with his wife’s Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 mm pistol. A search for the man is unsuccessful.
OCTOBER 3: A patrol officer responding to a stolen firearm report is dispatched to a Champaign apartment complex, where he’s told the following story:
A woman and an acquaintance are sitting on the porch drinking alcohol. She is carrying her Ruger EC9s 9 mm handgun in her waistband, as she does regularly after nearly being shot herself during a homicide at the complex months earlier.
She goes inside to use the restroom and leaves her gun on the chair she’s sitting on, figuring her acquaintance would watch it.
She’s inside for three minutes, tops. At some point during that time, the acquaintance also goes inside, leaving the gun on the chair.
When they return, the gun is gone.
“It should be noted: the firearm was left unattended, in plain view on a porch with open access to anyone on foot,” the officer writes in his incident report.
OCTOBER 12: A woman says she’s unsure if she locked her apartment before leaving for California for five days. But she is certain she didn’t leave it in the messy state she found it in when she returned from vacation.
She’s unable to provide police with any leads as to who could have taken the Glock 17 Gen5 9 mm pistol she kept inside a fur basket beside her bed.
OCTOBER 25: A man tells police he believes his Jeep Wrangler was secured when he parked it on the lower level of an underground garage on East Green Street.
But responding officers report no signs of forced entry to account for how someone stole from the center console a Glock 26 9 mm handgun.
The man says only he and his father knew about the gun.
NOVEMBER 8: While standing in his driveway trying to describe to a responding officer the Walther PPK .380 pistol stolen from the center console of his Ford Expedition, a man pulls another handgun from the front pocket of his sweatshirt and says something to the effect of: It looks like this.
Flabbergasted, the officer seizes the gun, unloads it and places it in his squad car. He later writes in his report: “I asked (him) why he thought it was a good idea to produce a loaded handgun within a couple feet of a police officer. He apologized and said he has cancer and is going through his fourth round of radiation and he doesn’t feel well or think clearly.
“… Due to him leaving a loaded firearm in a likely unlocked vehicle, and his action of producing a loaded handgun in my presence, I later completed an Illinois State Police form requesting the revocation of his (concealed-carry) and FOID permits. (His) admission of not thinking clearly leads me to believe he cannot safely possess firearms at this time.”
NOVEMBER 22: When a woman goes looking for her Glock 17 9 mm handgun to take to the shooting range, it’s nowhere to be found in her Champaign apartment.
It must be the work of her ex-boyfriend, she tells police, given that he’s the only one who knows where she hid it.
NOVEMBER 26: A woman reports her Taurus G2c handgun and 15-round magazine stolen from the unlocked vehicle parked outside her Elm Street residence.
The woman tells police she stores “many things” in her vehicle, which hasn’t been operational since summertime. It wouldn’t be hard to get inside, given that the driver’s side window no longer rolls up and has been covered with a plastic sheet.
DECEMBER 4: A Champaign man reports that the Kia Optima he and his wife both drive “may have accidentally been left unlocked” in their apartment parking lot when it was burglarized overnight.
Reported missing: his Smith & Wesson .40 handgun, kept in the center console, and her black UGG purse, which had in it 10 credit cards and her check book.
No suspects are identified.
DECEMBER 19: Feeling blue after his girlfriend broke up with him a week before Christmas, a man reaches out to “an old drinking buddy” for companionship and cold ones.
According to accounts given to police by both men, here’s the sequence of events that leads to the area’s biggest reported gun heist of 2021:
The man’s old friend picks him up at his apartment and takes him to his home, where he proceeds to show him the small arsenal’s worth of guns he owns, pulled from unsecured kitchen cabinets and a back bedroom.
There are 11 at least, maybe more, ranging from a Colt .45 to a pair of 1897 Winchester shotguns.
They decide to head out for drinks — at Pipa’s, then One T’s Corner Pocket, then Pia’s — followed by a quick stop at a Thornton’s convenient store for more beer, then back to the Champaign Park Apartments, home to the man whose girlfriend broke up with him. It’s around 12:15 p.m.
The friend with the gun collection crashes on the couch for a few hours and awakes at 3 a.m., realizing he needs to get home for his dog. When he goes looking for the friend who lives there, he can’t find him — until a few minutes later, when he walks through the door wearing all-black clothing, different from the outfit he had on hours earlier.
The friend with the guns drives back home, arriving around 3:30 a.m. It doesn’t take long to see what’s happened. The back door and a bathroom window are both broken, and the $8,100 worth of guns he’d shown his friend are all gone.
He’s been had, he tells police, and points the finger at his old drinking buddy.
Later that day, three CPD officers go to the accused’s apartment to get his side of the story. He tells them that he never went back to the gun owner’s home, that he was only gone for a few minutes while taking his own dog for a walk. He denies knowing anything about a burglary and allows officers to search his place. They find no stolen guns.
Before they leave, the officers receive word from METCAD that the man they’re talking to has an active Cook County warrant for contempt of court. He’s handcuffed, searched and placed in the back of a squad car.
But he’s not there long. A short while later, METCAD is notified that, during this time of “reduced in-person court operations” due to COVID-19, all warrants “issued in a Cook County domestic relations proceeding for non-payment of support and maintenance” have been stayed until Jan. 3, 2022.
DECEMBER 20: Nine days after picking up her newly purchased Glock 17 from Rural King and storing it in her glovebox, a woman reports it stolen.
When an officer asks to inspect her Ford Fusion, she’s told that the woman “loaned it out to her friends.” A further records check shows no Ford Fusion registered to the woman.