Open records: Firearms reported stolen to Danville police
Continuing our open records-generated overview of firearms reported stolen to area law enforcement agencies in 2021, here’s a look at reports filed with the Danville Police Department.
JANUARY 23: A man reports the theft of a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and one Eagle Arms MC28 semi-automatic 9mm pistol, both taken from the 2005 Buick LeSabre which had been parked outside his mom’s house for months.
According to the officer’s report, the man “knew the doors did not lock on the car and the car did not run because it needed a transmission. He did not register it because he was not driving it” and told police he hadn’t been inside it since October 2020.
JANUARY 30: When a Hi-Point semi-automatic pistol with a fully loaded magazine goes missing overnight from a man’s closet, the owner points the finger at his girlfriend, telling police “she takes his things when she is mad at him.”
She denies taking the gun (valued at $300), which the man isn’t able to provide a serial number for.
MARCH 11: A few months after police return a man’s missing Tanfoglio .40-caliber handgun “after it was found in his front yard,” the firearm valued at $200 is reported missing again.
The owner tells police that after a Saturday night out four days earlier, he observed the rear door to his residence kicked in and noticed an HP laptop (with Illini stickers on the top) and inactive Samsung Galaxy phone missing.
It wasn’t until three days later that he says he couldn’t locate the gun he kept in a sock drawer, at which time he decided to contact Danville police.
MARCH 17: A woman tells police she suspects her ex-boyfriend is responsible for pushing in a plastic window, entering her residence and stealing her dog, a rat pinscher, and a Stag Arms AR-15 rifle valued at $900.
She has a valid FOID card; her ex, who she says has never lived with her, does not.
APRIL 2: After being informed by Tilton police that a suspect had been arrested with a Ruger 9mm pistol belonging to him, a man searches his bedroom for it, can’t find it and contacts Danville police to report it stolen. He tells the officer that he last remembers seeing the gun, purchased for $300, on the Fourth of July — nine months earlier.
He is “unable to provide a better timeline” for “when the Ruger could have been stolen from his residence,” the officer writes in his report.
APRIL 4: After her boyfriend borrows her 2002 Ford Escort, a woman tells police, it was stolen, along with the Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 380 pistol that was under the passenger’s seat.
When contacted by the officer, the boyfriend describes a harrowing story: When stopped at a gas station in Danville, he was approached by a 5-foot-2, 160-pound man asking for a lift.
The boyfriend obliged, telling police he was “just trying to be nice and give someone a ride.”
But once inside, the man located the pistol, fired a shot out the window and held the driver at gunpoint until they’d made it to Chicago. The officer “asked if the suspect held the gun to his head all the way to Chicago and he stated yes. (The officer) asked what happened once they got to Chicago and he stated that he jumped out of the vehicle on West Madison Street” before heading to a family member’s house and contacting Chicago PD.
APRIL 8: A man tells police he’s stumped at how someone managed to open the small safe on the floor of his bedroom, given that only he knew the combination and only he had the backup key.
Nonetheless, he says, it was open when he returned home, missing its most valuable contents — a Walther P22 handgun (valued at $349) and three magazines, two fully loaded with 10 rounds each.
The officer notes that “the safe had no apparent damage or pry marks. It is unknown how the safe was opened.”
The incident comes only a few weeks after another break-in reported at the man’s residence, during which other firearms were said to be stolen.
One was recovered during a traffic stop, the officer notes in his report.
APRIL 11: Police respond to a Danville residence for a missing person’s report that also becomes a stolen firearm report. Before officers arrive, a man says he checked to see if his handgun was in the kitchen drawer he kept it in. It was not, he says.
An officer “found that very odd because prior to our arrival, (the man) advised he wanted to make sure the house was in order before officers arrived on the scene,” the report notes.
Police learn that the man’s FOID card had been revoked, making him ineligible to possess the Glock 26 Gen 4 9mm handgun he reported stolen.
APRIL 19: A woman tells police it’s been more than a month since she remembers seeing the SCCY CPX-2 CB 9mm pistol she kept underneath her bed in a tan makeup pouch with the phrase “Girls can be two things — classy and fabulous” on the outside.
The woman tells police she’s been searching the house from top to bottom since and that, while she’s hosted get-togethers in that time, all guests have been “good friends who she would not expect to steal from her.”
APRIL 21: A Springfield Armory XD 9mm pistol is reported stolen by a woman, who tells police she knows who took it from her purse — a male friend. She “advised that she texted (the man) asking why he got into her purse and he replied: Now, they are even,” the officer writes.
JUNE 2: A man who tells police he “has a bad habit of leaving his Ford Excursion unlocked” reports his unloaded Beretta M9A3 9mm handgun missing from his truck after spending the weekend “bar hopping for his birthday.”
The man admits to having a fuzzy memory of where he went during the weekend, telling the responding officer “he only partied in Danville and was also unsure of who with.”
JUNE 11: After spending the “past week or so” out of town with his cousin, a man says he mistakenly left his Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun in his relative’s car and asks him to place it underneath a patio chair on the man’s front porch. The cousin complies, both parties tell police. But when the man goes to retrieve it, the gun is gone.
JUNE 28: There’s surveillance video of three to four suspects moving around the parking lot of a local business, even breaking into one truck, but it doesn’t clearly show the commission of the crime reported by another employee — the theft of a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol from the center console of his Dodge Durango.
AUGUST 20: An officer notes that there’s no sign of forced entry to the Ford F-250 a man had parked in the lot of another Danville business, where he suspects the Taurus Millennium 9mm pistol he’d kept in the glove box was stolen.
SEPTEMBER 18: A man who tells police he was “just in town to party” with three women reports the theft of the Glock 17 9mm pistol he’d left under the seat of his Chevy Impala while he went inside a Super 8 to book a room. He says he was inside for 15-20 minutes tops — there were no vacancies — and “found the gun was missing” when he returned.
The man tells police he didn’t know any of the women’s names and couldn’t remember the address of the house he dropped them off at. When police go back to the hotel the next day to check security video, they are informed the “cameras were not working last night.”
OCTOBER 5: A man reports the theft of a $700 firearm he’d purchased 10 days earlier from a downtown Danville pawn shop.
He tells police he’d left the Taurus Judge 45-410 revolver in the box it came in, uncovered on the rear floorboard of his Toyota Scion, and noticed it missing about a week after he last remembered seeing it.
OCTOBER 16: A woman tells police she suspects a person who was helping her move to Rantoul is responsible for her missing 32-inch flat-screen TV, queen-sized air mattress, $330 lawnmower and $450 Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol.
The woman says she noticed the items missing after returning to the Danville residence for the first time in close to three weeks.
OCTOBER 20: Four days after he last remembers seeing the Bersa Thunder 380 pistol he’d purchased from a local pawn shop, a man reports it stolen from the bag he kept it in.
He tells police he’d called a “friend of a friend” to give him a ride days earlier and that they’d only visited two Tilton businesses while the gun was left in the bag in the vehicle.
NOVEMBER 1: A woman “suspects the police may have” her pink SCCY 9mm pistol, which she says came up missing from her bedroom closet after a search warrant was executed at her home.
NOVEMBER 3: When a woman reaches under her bed for the Taurus TX pistol she wanted to take to the gun range, she notices it missing.
She tells police she doesn’t believe it was taken by any of the three people who’d been at her residence since she last saw it five days earlier, including her brother.
NOVEMBER 10: A man who just moved to town from Kentucky reports the theft of a Taurus G3 9mm pistol from the locked bedroom of his cousin’s house, where he’d been staying.
He tells police he didn’t keep the firearm locked in a safe but it did have a silver trigger lock that only he had the key to.
NOVEMBER 15: A month after she last remembers seeing the black and pink Ruger LCP pocket pistol she usually kept in her safe or the top drawer of her bedroom dresser, a woman reports it missing.
She tells police “she may have misplaced the firearm and does not know of any suspects that might have stolen it.”