Open records: Firearms reported stolen to Rantoul police in 2021
Continuing our open records-generated overview of firearms reported stolen to area law enforcement agencies in 2021, here’s a look at reports filed with the Rantoul Police Department.
MAY 1: Police are called to the home of a woman suffering from dementia for a report of a missing lockbox, the $160 cash that was inside it and a semi-automatic .25-caliber handgun, last seen about a month earlier in a jacket pocket in the resident’s bedroom. After speaking to the resident’s granddaughter, police aren’t given much to go on — no one is able to say whether the firearm was loaded or when it went missing.
Complicating things further: the granddaughter tells police the resident’s house keys were either lost or stolen, so the woman leaves her home unlocked when she walks to County Market to shop.
MAY 25: Two pistols — a Glock 42 and Glock 19x — are reported missing by a part-time Rantoul resident who lives at the Prairie Pines Campground during the work week, then returns to his home in Michigan on the weekends.
The man reported leaving the campground the night of May 20; when he returned three days later, he noticed the keys to the camper were inside the key hole on the door — not inside the grill just outside the front door, where he usually keeps them.
He “stated he originally thought he must have accidentally left them there and did not notice anything missing,” the officer wrote in the report. That changed two days later, when the man says he realized both guns were gone — one he’d kept between the driver’s seat and center console in his truck, the other near his bed in the camper.
JUNE 4: A man shows up in the lobby of the Rantoul Police Department to report that some time in the last week, someone entered his work truck and stole his Springfield Armory .45-caliber pistol — and the seven rounds of jacketed hollow-point ammunition in it — from the center console.
The man “stated that he was not sure when, or where the theft actually occurred. (He) stated he had been several places over the weekend participating in Memorial Day events. (He) provided me information on the places he had been, which included the TNT tavern and Rantoul Township High School,” neither of which had video cameras that would be useful in an investigation.
JULY 4: A man calls 911 to report the theft of his SAR K2P 9mm handgun from the glove compartment of his vehicle. According to the incident report, he “advised he only wanted officers to call him via telephone,” which police did.
The man tells police he last saw the firearm three days earlier, adding that he “knows plenty of people who know he has firearms, but none of them know he stores them in the vehicle. He stated he usually locks his vehicle, but sometimes he forgets to lock it.”
“With all the recent shootings going on in Champaign and Rantoul,” the man told police, “he wanted to make sure he made a report of the missing firearm as soon as possible.”
JULY 14: A security camera mounted to a carport captures video of an unknown heavy-set suspect in a ski mask casing a home where the second-floor bedroom window was broken and several items went missing, including a Smith & Wesson M&P .40-caliber pistol (with light) and several watches.
Fingerprints were collected from the scene but when entered into the FBI’s database, “there were no matching results,” the officer’s report noted.
JULY 28: A woman tells police she suspects her ex-boyfriend stole her Smith & Wesson M&P 380 Shield EZ pistol. The gun, which the woman last remembers seeing sometime in April, was kept “in a blue concealed case that resembles a dictionary” and stored in a side table next to the woman’s bed.
The woman tells police she was moving out of Rantoul because “she is afraid of (her ex-boyfriend) and does not want to be in a relationship with him.”
AUGUST 28: Three guns are reported stolen from their cases inside a vehicle that the owner, a valid FOID card holder, “did not believe he left unlocked but could not be certain.” The reported theft happened between 7 p.m. on a Friday, when the man left his apartment, and 3:30 the next morning, shortly after he returned, was asleep in bed and woke up to car lights shining through his window, prompting him to investigate.
Three months later, one of the three missing firearms — a Taurus G2C semi-automatic pistol — was recovered by police in Kankakee.
SEPTEMBER 22: Police are called back to the Prairie Pines Campground, this time in response to a report of a 20-gauge shotgun being taken from an outside storage compartment on a woman’s camper. “At this time,” the officer writes, “no suspect information was obtained.”