Open records: Firearms reported stolen to Urbana police
Continuing our open records-generated overview of firearms reported stolen to area law enforcement agencies in 2021, here’s a look at reports filed with the Urbana Police Department.
MARCH 7: Just after 9 on a Sunday night, a 911 dispatcher fields a call from a woman “crying hysterically.” When officers respond, they’re told a story unlike any other involving a report of a stolen gun in 2021:
A woman is invited to a man’s apartment complex to “hang out.” They’d originally met on the dating app Tagged and only had one previous encounter — a month earlier, the woman tells police, when she “exchanged money for sex,” only to later realize she’d been given fake currency.
Shortly after the woman arrives at the apartment complex and is in the stairwell, the man grabs her by the hair and begins punching her in the head. She tries to fend him off but he continues to hit her. After she reaches in her fanny pack for her Springfield 9 mm handgun, a struggle ensues and she bites the man’s hand to prevent him from taking the gun away.
It doesn’t work — he strikes her in the head with her weapon “at least 10 times,” then runs out of the building, never to be seen again.
Before being taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment, the woman agrees to take officers to the offender’s apartment because she doesn’t remember the number. They walk every floor, to no avail. Nothing, she says, looks familiar.
When officers return a week later to arrest the man for battery, they’re told by a female friend that he’s in Memphis, caring for his mother. When they contact the man by phone, he insists that he was in Tennessee at the time of the incident and wants to come back to town to “clear his name.” He’s given two weeks to do so.
When the two weeks pass with no word from the alleged offender, officers return to his apartment, where they’re told by a woman she’s unsure “when or if (he) would return to Urbana.”
Citing “credibility issues” with the only witness’ story, the state’s attorneys office determines there’s not “sufficient corroborating evidence to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt.” It can be resubmitted should new evidence or another witness emerge.
APRIL 12: A woman with a valid FOID card reports the theft of a Smith & Wesson Shield 9 mm she’d purchased at Rural King for $492.49 and had kept under her bed. She knows who’s responsible, too, but is only able to provide officers with a physical description of the two men, who accompanied another man whose brother she’d gone to high school with, during a quick trip from Chicago.
While they were visiting, the woman reported going to the bathroom “for a while.” She believes that’s when one of the men slipped into her bedroom and stole the gun, which had a full magazine, holding eight rounds.
The officer wrote: “I asked (woman’s name redacted) how they knew the gun was under her bed. (She) could not provide an answer. … She became elusive when I asked her if they discussed her owning a gun, and never provided me with a direct answer. She denied purchasing the gun with the intent to sell it to someone else.”
Later, the woman was notified by a friend that one of her visitors had posted a Snapchat photo of two handguns under the banner “Trade?? Or Buy?” The pistol that resembled the one taken from the woman’s home had “$500” written next to it. The Glock to the right had “$1,200” alongside it.
Five months later, there’s a break in the case: Chicago police locate the gun reported stolen in Urbana.
MAY 6: A woman with a valid concealed-carry license informs police of the theft of a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 mm pistol that she’d kept, with a loaded magazine, in a small lock box in the back of her Ford Expedition.
Her children are all under 10 and could not pick up the box, the woman says. But “any current/former dating companions knew she had a gun and where the gun was kept.”
That prompts police to ask for the identifies of past partners, which the woman declines to do, saying she’s confident none of them were responsible.
MAY 17: Reported missing from a man’s 2014 Ford Fusion: $2,500 cash (all in $20 bills), his FOID card, an iPad, an iPhone, a loaded magazine and a Taurus PT809 9 mm pistol, which he’d kept under the driver’s seat.
A day later, while working a separate motor vehicle burglary case involving a bank card used to order a Glock 42 handgun magazine, Urbana police arrest a man in possession of the stolen pistol.
MAY 23: Security footage from a Philo Road fitness center appears to confirm a man’s story — he and his wife had gone inside for a few minutes and returned to find their Jeep Wrangler broken into. Missing: two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses (valued at $400) and a Smith & Wesson M&P 9 mm pistol, kept in a locked glove box.
JUNE 4: A woman with a valid FOID card reports the theft of a revolver she knew little about, other than it being silver in color with a black handle. She’d purchased it from an Urbana gun store on April 9 and kept it in the glove box of her unlocked Toyota Avalon “for protection” — despite never purchasing ammunition.
Why wasn’t the car locked? According to information provided to the responding officer, “her car key only works for the ignition and she is not able to lock her car door because she would be locked out of the car.”
The story takes a turn for the suspicious when the woman tells police she witnessed, three weeks earlier, a young Black male rummaging through her car. She confronted the male and told him to get out but didn’t notice anything out of place.
When she relayed that story to her brother days later, he told her she shouldn’t be carrying the gun in her car. When she went outside to get it, it was gone, leading her to point the finger at the unknown young male.
The officer wrote: “I attempted to speak with (the woman) about the importance of not leaving anything of value in her unlocked car. (She) did not seem concerned or bothered about the theft, and the importance of another gun on the street did not seem to register with her.
“(The woman and her boyfriend) did not appear nervous or deceptive while explaining to me their version of events but the story of someone rummaging through their car and them not checking on their gun for 3 weeks seemed less than believable."
JUNE 15: When a woman returns to her Urbana apartment after visiting family in Chicago for three weeks, she notices her LG television (valued at $1,500) missing, along with a slew of other items — her son’s electric skateboard ($50) and Marvel-themed wallet ($20), two high-end purses ($475) and the $500 in birthday money she’d kept in one of them, several items of jewelry and the black lock box that contained her black .38 special revolver, said to be purchased in 2011.
No suspects are identified.
JUNE 16: A man who was “pretty confident” he’d locked his Dodge Grand Caravan overnight discovers the next morning that the Walther P22 pistol he’d kept in a stocking hat inside the center console was missing.
There were no signs of forced entry.
JULY 25: A man reports that two of his vehicles were burglarized sometime between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. Nothing is taken from the GMC Canyon pickup but the Hyundai Accent is missing a black Ruger LCR revolver.
The truck was locked, the car was not. But “unfortunately,” the officer wrote, “his truck keys were in the Hyundai, so the unknown offender had the ability to unlock the truck.”
Several neighbors’ cars were also broken into, with nothing more than an unknown amount of quarters taken from one’s center console.
AUGUST 10: A woman with a valid concealed-carry license tells police she doesn’t know where she got the old .380 revolver she was reporting stolen, along with the small safe that held it in the back of her vehicle.
She’d put it there sometime around June 28 and said she didn’t notice it missing until Aug. 10, when she was taking her car to the repair shop.
When the officer went to file his report, he discovered that the woman filed a different report on a different handgun taken from her vehicle on May 6.
NOVEMBER 6: The owner of a 2015 BMW reports the theft of a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun (kept in a gray plastic case tucked under the front driver’s seat) and a bag with $10 of change taken from his locked vehicle, which he’d parked on the street outside his apartment.
DECEMBER 15: Four days after putting her Taurus G3 pistol in a pink purse and placing it in the glove compartment of her sister’s car, a woman notices it’s missing.
While only she, her mother and her sister have access to the vehicle, It had been to Chicago and several places in Champaign and Urbana during that time.
The woman is asked to bring the vehicle to the Urbana police station for processing. After nearly a week passes with no vehicle — and a police voicemail goes unreturned — an officer makes contact with the woman, who says her family “had been driving everywhere in the vehicle and touching everything,” and she “did not believe (police) would get anything out of it at this point.”
DECEMBER 19: After having people over for a party and not getting to bed until 5 a.m., a woman awakes to find her Glock 19 Gen 5 pistol (with 13 rounds of ammo) missing from either of the two places she usually keeps it — her closet or the clear plastic tote that serves as her dresser.
After further questioning, the responding officer gathers the following information: “(The woman) invited several males over to the residence to party last night. … (Name redacted) said around 0300 hours, her pistol was out and she was showing it off.”
The officer wrote: “I later explained to (the woman) that it is not good practice to be playing with a firearm while drinking alcohol, nor is it smart to let strangers know you are in possession of one.”
No one is able to provide police with the names of the people attending the party.