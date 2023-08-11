The hours are brutal, the job security’s not much better and the level of criticism can make the thin of skin wish they’d picked another profession.
'But being a high-level Division I men’s college basketball head coach in 2023 also means never having to worry about money and enjoying perks — free cars, private plane rides, country club memberships and oodles of performance-based incentives — that are second to none, Editor Jeff D'Alessio found in poring over 40 current employment agreements.
Here’s Part 2 of his open records-generated miniseries taking a closer look at college coaching contracts.
1. One way for KANSAS to ensure what happened at ILLINOIS doesn’t go down in Lawrence: Sign Bill Self to a lifetime deal, which the Jayhawks made official in 2021, with a five-year rolling term, a base pay bump earlier this year and benefits that even pro teams would have a tough time topping:
— Base salary: $500,000 as of Jan. 1, 2023, when it was increased from $225,000.
— Multimedia activities: $2.475 million.
— Annual retention bonus: $2.435 million.
— Term life insurance policy: $4 million for the 60-year-old Self, who had a health scare in March that caused him to sit out both the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments. He later underwent a heart catheterization and had two stents put in for blocked arteries.
— Private plane use: One “Wheels Up” membership for use at coach’s discretion, valued at $20,000 monthly.
— Travel expenses for wife and kids to go to road games: Covered.
— Country club memberships: To both Alvamar and Lawrence CCs, making Self the only coach of the 40 whose contracts we reviewed with paid memberships to two clubs.
— Automobiles: Two, “the models of which are the highest line.”
— Bonus for the Jayhawks winning it all, which Self’s teams did in 2008 and 2022: $200,000, plus another $50,000 for making the NCAA field of 68, $100,000 for reaching the Sweet 16 and $150,000 for getting to the Final Four.
— Bonus for claiming the Big 12 regular-season title: $50,000, which Self has collected 17 of the past 19 seasons.
— Bonus for being named national coach of the year by The Associated Press: $100,000, which Self has cashed in on twice (2009, 2016).
2. Two coaches Illini fans love to loathe share the sweetest car deal in college basketball coaching. Both AUBURN‘s Bruce Pearl and HOUSTON‘s Kelvin Sampson have deals that include the use of two courtesy automobiles, along with free gas, free oil changes and their insurance covered by the university.
3. Keeping up with the Caliparis means offering an increasingly popular perk — personal use of a private plane for a coach and his family. But of the five Big Ten schools that make this available to both their head men’s basketball and football coaches, it’s clear which one takes priority:
— MICHIGAN STATE: 50 hours of use for football’s Mel Tucker, 25 for basketball’s Tom Izzo.
— OHIO STATE: 50 hours for football’s Ryan Day, 20 for basketball’s Chris Holtmann.
— NEBRASKA: 50 hours for football’s Matt Rhule, 20 for basketball’s Fred Hoiberg.
— ILLINOIS: 40 hours for football’s Bret Bielema, 25 for basketball’s Brad Underwood.
— MICHIGAN: 25 hours for football’s Jim Harbaugh, 10 for basketball’s Juwan Howard.
4. Missing out on March Madness at many schools on this list will have fans clamoring for the coach’s job. But a few incentivize both invites to and wins in the second banana National Invitation Tournament, as well: OREGON STATE (an extra $25,000 for Wayne Tinkle any year his Beavers win two NIT games), CLEMSON ($10,000 if Brad Brownell‘s Tigers make the field) and ... gasp ... IOWA ($50,000 if Fran McCaffery‘s Hawkeyes cut down the nets at the end of March’s other tournament).
5. Far more common in football coaching contracts than basketball deals is the guaranteed pool of money for the help. Brad Underwood gets $1.3 million to divvy up among three on-court assistant coaches at ILLINOIS — more than Kevin Willard at MARYLAND ($1.2 million), Fred Hoiberg at NEBRASKA ($1 million) or Dennis Gates at MISSOURI ($915,000).
6. Eugene, Ore., is a ways away from Dana Altman‘s Wilber, Neb., hometown — and a lot of other places — so OREGON kicks in an extra $25,000 a year, provided he keeps his receipts, “for travel expenses incurred by him to visit friends or relatives” or vice-versa.
7. How many black and gold hoodies can you get for $30,000? That’s how much free gear Matt Painter is entitled to every year at PURDUE, care of the university’s Nike contract.
8. What will MICHIGAN STATE‘s winningest coach do when he hangs up his whistle? Our money’s on Tom Izzo becoming special university advisor to the athletics director, based on a clause in his contract that kicked in 41 days ago.
So long as he steps down from coaching for a reason other than taking a job with another school, engaging in “criminal conduct involving moral turpitude” or personally committing a major violation of NCAA rules, Izzo can step into a role that will pay him $6.2 million in Year 1 and $750,000 annually after that.
During his first year away from coaching, he’d also be eligible to receive money from an apparel company (see: Nike) and get up to 25 hours of personal private aircraft time.
In return, he’d make public appearances, take part in fundraising activities and perform “other duties as assigned” by the AD.
The sport’s highest-paid coach — KENTUCKY‘s John Calipari — has a similar option that becomes available to him after June 30, 2024, though for far less than the $8.5 to $9 million he’s due to make annually through the end of his contract, after the 2028-29 season.
The role of special assistant to the AD would pay Calipari an annual base salary of $400,000, plus another $550,000 for media and endorsements. His duties would be similar to Izzo’s.
If either coach wants to make the jump, they’d have to decide shortly after their final season as coach — Calipari by April 15, Izzo by April 30.
9. It’s in most coaches’ financial interest for their teams to hit the books. Among them: KANSAS STATE‘s Jerome Tang (gets $50,000 if the program’s four-year graduation rate exceeds that of the student body) and ARIZONA‘s Tommy Lloyd ($125,000 if the team GPA is between 3.0 and 3.29).
Closer to home, the rewards for their teams posting a GPA of 2.8 or higher vary greatly — EASTERN ILLINOIS‘ Marty Simmons gets $1,000 while ILLINOIS STATE‘s Ryan Pedon pockets $15,000.
10. Hard to imagine INDIANA telling Bob Knight where to eat, as it strongly suggests in Section 4.09 of current Hoosier coach Mike Woodson‘s contract: “University and employee agree that there is mutual value in employee dining with student-athletes and departmental employees at the athletic dining facility.”
11. It’s a new day in Bloomington, Ind., where Knight won 11 Big Ten titles. Woodson is eligible to earn an extra $100,000 any year his Hoosiers finish among the top three in the conference standings.
12. Lead his Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 and Kevin Keatts‘ contract at N.C. STATE is automatically extended by one year. Make the Final Four or win either the ACC’s regular-season or tournament titles, and add two years to the deal.
13. Winning it all is worth an extra six figures for most coaches — $750,000 for COLORADO‘s Tad Boyle, $600,000 for TEXAS A&M‘s Buzz Williams, $500,000 for FLORIDA STATE‘s Leonard Hamilton and $350,000 for Brad Underwood’s OKLAHOMA STATE successor, Mike Boynton, to name a few.
But UCLA being UCLA, Mick Cronin‘s reward for doing what John Wooden did 10 times in 12 years is only worth a paltry $50,000. That’s five times less than what Hubert Davis would make for delivering NORTH CAROLINA‘s seventh national title.
14. For making one required annual appearance on behalf of the official beverage of the Buckeyes — Coca-Cola — OHIO STATE‘s Chris Holtmann gets an extra $10,000. (Football’s Ryan Day has the same deal).
15. Greg Gard‘s WISCONSIN contract comes with a family country club membership, including initiation fees and annual dues, a standard perk for major conference coaches. Mike Woodson has to settle for unlimited family use of the IU Golf Course and Driving Range, including cart fees and as many range balls as he’d like to strike.
16. The prize for winning Big Ten coach of the year honors at schools that pay a set amount (vs. a percentage of base pay): $50,000 at INDIANA and MICHIGAN, $40,000 at MARYLAND, $30,000 at IOWA and $25,000 at ILLINOIS and MINNESOTA.
17. Should season ticket sales exceed 5,000 at the 14,000-seat WEST VIRGINIA Coliseum, new coach Josh Eilert is due an extra $10,000. Make it 6,000, and the bonus goes up to $20,000.
18. When TEXAS A&M recruits faculty from other universities, the incentives differ quite a bit from the ones the Aggies offered turnaround specialist Buzz Williams to leave Virginia Tech:
— Paying his buyout: $500,000
— Moving expenses: Up to $50,000
— Temp housing: Up to 180 days
— Travel during relocation process: Three private charter flights
— Signing bonus: $43,181.82
— First-year compensation (not including incentives): $3.3 million
19. Conference realignment is about to make this task a few degrees tougher, but if IOWA STATE enters the Big 12 tournament seeded No. 1, T.J. Otzelberger takes in an extra $250,000. A No. 2 seed’s worth $100,000, a 3 $50,000, a 4 $25,000.
20. Beat INDIANA or MISSOURI, and Brad Underwood pockets an extra $15,000 (up to $45,000 in the same season).
Illinois takes its rivalries seriously: Underwood’s is the only contract of the 40 we reviewed that includes something extra for winning a regular-season game.