Last month’s ouster of Pat Fitzgerald over hazing he may or may not have known was happening at Northwestern got us thinking: What, besides wins and losses, can get a college football coach fired from his high-paying job these days?
Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO pored over 40 Division I coaches’ employment contracts — all obtained via open records request from universities in the Big Ten, SEC, ACC, Pac-12, Big 12 and beyond — in search of answers. Here’s what he found.
1. Not keeping your employer in the loop about a job search
Should Eli Drinkwitz as much as daydream about leaving for another job, he’d best brief his boss. MISSOURI's policy in this area is far more stringent than most: “Coach shall not either directly or indirectly — through any representative or attorney on his behalf — consider, entertain or accept information regarding, discuss, actively seek, negotiate for or accept other full-time employment of any nature — including but not limited to employment as a football coach at any institution of higher education in the United States or for any football team participating in a professional league or conference in the United States or Canada — without providing the athletic director with prior notice.”
2. Picking on players
Teamwork-touting coaches often go to great lengths not to highlight the quarterback who led the game-winning drive or the running back who scored the decisive touchdown. At ILLINOIS, the same must hold true when it comes to discipline. “Employees shall not excessively single out a student-athlete through negative interactions (or) isolate a student-athlete by ignoring him or her,” according to the Conduct Expectations for Employees section of Bret Bielema‘s contract.
3. Helping someone win their fantasy football league
“Whether the bet is permissible or prohibited by law,” UCLA‘s Chip Kelly is strictly prohibited from supplying information about his Bruins to anyone who could profit from it, “including, e.g. Daily Fantasy Sports.”
4. Playing a parlay card
Gambling of any kind is a no-no, addressed in some capacity in every major conference coach’s contract. Ryan Day‘s deal at OHIO STATE spells out three types of fireable behavior: First, “soliciting, placing or accepting by Coach of a bet on any intercollegiate or professional athletic contest.” Second, “permitting, condoning or encouraging by Coach of any illegal gambling, bookmaking or illegal betting involving any (college or pro team), whether through a bookmaker, a parlay card, a pool or any other method of organized gambling.” Third, “furnishing by Coach of information or data relating in any manner to Coach’s sport … to any individual known by Coach to be, or whom Coach should reasonably know to be, a gambler, bettor or bookmaker.”
5. Failing to abide by the consensual relationships clause in many coaches’ contracts
At NEBRASKA, Matt Rhule and other coaches are prohibited from “engaging in any relationship of a sexual, intimate, romantic, dating or amorous nature, regardless of its length, with a student-athlete or an employee for whom the athletic staff member has supervisory or evaluative authority unless otherwise permitted by the policy.”
6. Shaming the university
Or, as ILLINOIS STATE describes it in Brock Spack‘s contract: “Discreditable conduct that is inconsistent with the professional standards of a head coach of a collegiate sports team and that is contrary to the best interests of the university.”
KANSAS STATE refers to the all-encompassing clause as “objectionable behavior,” IOWA STATE as “serious and morally reprehensible conduct which violates widely held community standards and brings gross and harmful disrespect and contempt upon (coach Matt) Campbell and the university.”
And ARIZONA’s Jedd Fisch is advised not to do anything that would “significantly shock, insult or offend the greater Tucson and/or university alumni communities.”
7. Hazing
While it could fall into any number of prohibited categories in coaches’ contracts, we only spotted that word in one — Jim McGuire‘s at TEXAS TECH — where it was bundled with bullying, harassment and racist behavior among things that could lead to a termination.
8. ’Habitual insobriety’
That, along with substance abuse, is grounds for dismissal at WEST VIRGINIA. Other schools, including TEXAS A&M, get far more specific, spelling out that Jimbo Fisher is prohibited from using, selling or making, or “knowingly allowing the possession, use, sale or manufacture of any narcotics, drugs, alcohol, controlled substances, steroids or other chemicals, without a prescription, by any student-athlete” that runs afoul of the law or campus, conference or NCAA rules.
9. Not cooperating with faculty
Lest there be any confusion, AUBURN coach Hugh Freeze “recognizes the university serves as an institution of higher learning and shall fully cooperate with the faculty and administration ... in connection with the academic pursuits of student-athletes.”
10. Pulling a Bob Knight
A fireable offense at KANSAS: “engaging in abusive or demeaning language or conduct to any student, including student-athletes, or employees …”
11. Not playing by the NCAA rules
For it to lead to a coach losing their job with cause at most schools, including Mack Brown at NORTH CAROLINA, he must have broken, condoned or been a knowing participant in a “major or serious” violation — i.e. one that could lead to forfeiting games, a reduction in scholarships, a TV ban or restrictions on his ability to recruit.
Repeated word for word in several contracts, including Brent Venables‘ at OKLAHOMA, is the flip side: “The university acknowledges and agrees that it does not intend for head coach’s employment to be terminable for cause in the event of a minor, technical or otherwise immaterial violation …”
12. Physical punishment
Several contracts include this language, word for word: “Coach shall never use physical exercise as a form of punishment.”
13. ’Spreading misinformation or malicious rumors’
This is among the tenets of CAL-BERKELEY‘s Workforce Bullying Prevention Policy that all employees — including football coach Justin Wilcox — must adhere to at all times. That also means no “regular teasing or making someone the brunt of pranks and practical jokes” or “behavior or language that frightens, humiliates, belittles or degrades.”
14. Not promptly reporting crimes by team members
For new PURDUE coach Ryan Walters, that includes “murder, manslaughter, robbery, burglary, motor vehicle theft, aggravated assault, rape, fondling, statutory rape, incest, arson, dating violence or stalking.”
15. Lying
Tom Allen‘s INDIANA contract mandates that he “shall act with honesty at all times.” NORTHERN ILLINOIS‘ Thomas Hammock has a similar clause in his deal but with a caveat: “This shall not preclude the employee from offering constructive criticism intended to motivate student-athletes and/or football staff members.”
16. Fudging your resume
That’s among the acts of fraud considered grounds for dismissal at LSU, according to Brian Kelly‘s contract. At FLORIDA STATE, the list includes not revealing a conviction or guilty plea in connection with a violation of any criminal statute at any time in a coach’s life. “Not including minor traffic offenses,” Mike Norvell‘s contract notes.
17. Meddling with medical
The charge that marked the end of Illinois’ Tim Beckman Era is prominently referenced in most contracts, including Luke Fickell‘s new deal at WISCONSIN (“This provision is essential to this employment agreement”) and P.J. Fleck‘s MINNESOTA contract, which prohibits “encouraging or pressuring student-athletes to ignore or deviate from medical advice or directives from team doctors, athletic trainers and other sports medicine staff.”
ILLINOIS athletic contracts have an entire section on “managing student-athlete health and academic welfare,” in which the rules include: “Employees shall respect and maintain the confidentiality of student-athlete medical information and shall not share such information except as necessary in the performance of job duties and with explicit student-athlete consent.”
18. Taking a physical or mental turn for the worse
If it ever comes to determining whether Kirk Ferentz is physically or mentally unfit to coach IOWA, a panel of three physicians will make the call — one chosen by Ferentz, one by the university, one by both parties.
19. Going off-script
CINCINNATI‘s Wes Miller can be let go for making public comments “which criticize or disparage the university, the program, other athletic programs or personnel of the university.”
TEXAS’ Steve Sarkisian must “use his best efforts to keep positive and constructive in tone any public comments he makes about university policies or actions taken by senior administrators.”
20. Pulling a disappearing act
If new COLORADO coach Deion Sanders “is absent for more than five consecutive scheduled working days and has not contacted the athletic director (former Illini Rick George) to provide the reason for the absence, the university may construe the absence as voluntary termination of this agreement.”
21. Side hustles
Mike Stoops could be shown the door at KENTUCKY if he’s ever found to have received benefits “for facilitating or arranging a meeting between a student-athlete and an agent” or financial advisor.
22. Insubordination
“Failure or refusal to obey a directive” from his athletic director is among the acts that could cost Mike Gundy his job at OKLAHOMA STATE. Some version of this appears in most contracts we reviewed.
23. Being a poor sport
N.C. STATE‘s Dave Doeren is explicitly required to “conduct himself in a sportsmanlike manner” and “use his best efforts to ensure that student-athletes” do the same.
24. Not following through on agreed-upon terms
EASTERN ILLINOIS reserved the right to void Chris Wilkerson’s contract — signed on June 9, 2022 — if he failed to establish primary residency in Coles County by Jan. 1, 2023.
25. Just because
As Section 6.2.a. of Dan Lanning‘s OREGON contract states: “The university shall have the right to terminate this agreement at any time for any or no reason.”