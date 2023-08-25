One of them is the highest-paid public employee in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, California, both Carolinas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
And that doesn’t include many of the perks and incentives that come with being the head coach of a major-conference college football program in 2023.
That’s the theme of Part 3 of Editor Jeff D'Alessio's miniseries taking
a closer look at college coaching contracts, 41 of which were obtained via open-records request.
1. Judging by preseason ticket buzz, one bonus already appears to be in the bag for Bret Bielema, who’s due an extra $50,000 if ILLINOIS‘ paid home attendance is 10 percent higher than it was the season prior.
Attendance incentives are rare in major college football. Of the 41 contracts we analyzed, only Bielema and RUTGERS‘ Greg Schiano had them, with the Scarlet Knights coach receiving $50,000 if season-ticket sales exceed 20,000, plus another $50,000 for any season they top 24,000, 28,000 or 32,000.
2. UTAH wins the award for the most unique add-ons, including these three in a deal that will pay Kyle Whittingham $6.2 million this year: $25,000 if the football program stays within its set budget; free tuition for his grandchildren so long as they’re under 27 and unmarried and the coach is still among the living; and $100,000 if the team doesn’t take occupancy of its under-construction indoor football facility by Dec. 31, 2024.
3. Among the perks in PURDUE‘s package to lure then-defensive coordinator Ryan Walters away from Illinois: covering his modest $20,000 buyout, $35,000 to relocate from Champaign and 30 days’ temporary housing. Plus, an annual compensation package that starts at $4 million.
4. Winning the Big Ten title at OHIO STATE is worth another $150,000 for Ryan Day. Winning it at MICHIGAN is good for an extra $1 million for Jim Harbaugh.
And should he wind up steering the Wolverines to their first national championship in a quarter-century after sitting out the first three games while under suspension, add another $1 million to Harbaugh’s paycheck. Among Big Ten coaches, only IOWA‘s Kirk Ferentz has a bigger carrot — $1.625 million.
5. LSU’s Brian Kelly is one of nine coaches guaranteed to clear $9.5 million this year (before bonuses). And that doesn’t include the not-to-exceed-$1.2 million (or 20 percent of the purchase price) interest-free mortgage loan LSU kicked in to lure him from South Bend, Ind., to Baton Rouge, La.
6. It’s safe to say that no head football coach in the Big Ten (or any other major conference) has an out-of-pocket monthly car payment to make. Contract terms for the league’s 13 public schools:
ILLINOIS: One late-model vehicle, plus an $8,000 annual vehicle stipend.
INDIANA: One late-model vehicle.
IOWA: Two vehicles — “for exclusive use by head coach and spouse.”
MARYLAND: $1,500 monthly automobile allowance.
MICHIGAN: Two vehicles.
MICHIGAN STATE: Two vehicles.
MINNESOTA: One vehicle.
NEBRASKA: No specific mention in Matt Rhule’s first contract as coach.
OHIO STATE: $1,200 monthly allowance.
PENN STATE: Annual allowance of $10,000.
PURDUE: One vehicle or an annual allowance of up to $15,000.
RUTGERS: Annual allowance of $15,000.
WISCONSIN: Two annual allowances at $5,400 each.
7. “Participation in (CINCINNATI‘s courtesy car) program is a privilege” that’s spelled out over three detailed pages in Scott Satterfield’s contract. Among the conditions: the vehicle must be “neat and clean at all times”; no smoking; no driving by any of the coach’s children or players; and no getting out of taking an annual defensive-driving course online or a “periodic” university review of his driving record.
8. Coaches at certain schools have more ways than ever to tack extra years onto their current contracts. Chris Klieman‘s deal at KANSAS STATE can be extended by one year, at $5.3 million annually, up to three times should he string together that many eight-win seasons. And if the athletic director that hired Thomas Hammock leaves NORTHERN ILLINOIS before the coach’s current contract ends, it will be lengthened by 12 months.
9. College football’s $10 million-a-year club includes three coaches employed south of the Mason-Dixon Line and one future Big Ten member (USC’s Lincoln Riley, at $10 million even).
Topping the list: ALABAMA‘s Nick Saban, with a contract befitting a coach with seven national championship rings.
Among the terms:
— Talent fee: $9.95 million this year and rising annually, reaching $12.395 million in 2029, in exchange for a short list of duties that includes participating in no more than 15 off-season activities, such as schmoozing with alums. (This fee alone is more than the total compensation guaranteed any Big Ten coach in 2023).
— Base salary: $305,000.
— Retention bonus: $800,000 at the conclusion of each of the next three seasons.
— Contribution to his Nick’s Kids nonprofit: $100,000.
— Academic bonus: Another $100,000 if the Tide’s graduation rate is among the top four in the SEC.
— Postseason bonuses: Ranging from $65,000 (any bowl) to $800,000 (for another national title).
— Other goodies: Two full-sized automobiles, one country club membership, 25 hours of personal private plane time and, from time to time, free “personal use athletic shoes.”
10. And then there’s this: both sides will meet every February to “determine the marketplace trends regarding head football coach compensation.” Should Saban’s total pay somehow fall below the average of the three highest-paid SEC coaches or the five top-paid NCAA coaches, an immediate adjustment will be made — to the highest of the two averages.
11. The sport’s second-highest-paid coach, Dabo Swinney, signed a 10-year, $115 million contract to remain at CLEMSON just last year. The two sides will meet again two years from now to discuss “a market adjustment” if the Tigers are coming off a top-four season. An “independent valuation expert” may be called upon to assist in the process.
12. A 3.0 team GPA is worth $50,000 on top of the $6 million ILLINOIS‘ Bret Bielema has coming and the $9.5 million OHIO STATE‘s Ryan Day is guaranteed.
13. Should his KENTUCKY Wildcats earn a 2.75 GPA in any one semester from U.S. News & World Report’s 137th-ranked university, Mark Stoops also gets $50,000.
14. As first lady of TEXAS A&M football, “it is understood by the parties that from time to time, (Courtney Fisher) may be called upon to travel to and/or attend various functions on behalf of the university,” husband Jimbo‘s contracts reads. And when she does, she’ll be compensated.
15. Upset Illinois next weekend, and TOLEDO’s Jason Candle will be well on his way to cashing in on a hefty bonus. The job once held by Nick Saban and Tim Beckman pays $75,000 for a six-win regular season, $135,000 for seven, $265,000 for eight and $325,000 for nine to 12.
16. Less than a quarter of the contracts we reviewed had a section guaranteeing a set amount of money to be divvied up among the 10 on-field assistant coaches. The $5 million ILLINOIS sets aside (not including bonuses) matches COLORADO‘s pool. Leading the way: MICHIGAN STATE ($7.5 million), IOWA ($7 million) NEBRASKA ($7 million) and MISSOURI ($5.2 million).
17. Brent Venables‘ sweetheart of a deal at OKLAHOMA includes a unique perk — playing privileges at two golf courses. But it also comes with this equally unique provision: Should he take a job at another college, Venables is strictly prohibited over the next year from “contacting, recruiting or soliciting” any high school senior, junior or rising junior who’d been contacted or recruited by the Sooners.
18. Another one you won’t find in many major conference contracts: Dave Doeren is eligible for one meal a day at either of two dining halls on the N.C. STATE campus.
19. Winning national coach of the year honors is worth an extra $100,000 to FLORIDA STATE‘s Mike Norvell, UCLA‘s Chip Kelly and WEST VIRGINIA‘s Neal Brown; $75,000 to ILLINOIS‘ Bret Bielema; $50,000 to OREGON‘s Dan Lanning; and $20,000, one college football division down, to ILLINOIS STATE‘s Brock Spack.
20. EASTERN ILLINOIS‘ Chris Wilkerson gets an extra $2,500 in his paycheck at summer’s end if 150 overnighters stay in the residence halls for his football camp.
21. True to the state’s “everything’s bigger in” moniker, TEXAS cut Steve Sarkasian a $250,000 check to cover “all relocation expenses, moving and temporary housing-related expenses” when he left Nick Saban‘s Alabama staff to become head ’Horn.
For comparison’s sake: LSU gave Brian Kelly $35,000 plus temporary housing “if needed” for up to 90 days when he left Notre Dame; KANSAS gave Lance Leipold $50,000 and temp housing when he left Buffalo; AUBURN gave Hugh Freeze up to $50,000 when he left Liberty; and HOUSTON gave Dana Holgorsen up to $22,500 when he left West Virginia.
22. On top of his $500,000 base salary, $1.75 million for radio/TV and $1.75 million for promotion/fundraising, first-year COLORADO coach Deion Sanders is due $1.5 million annually for “developing the student-athlete.”
23. Luke Fickell‘s first WISCONSIN contract includes an extra $125,000 for “travel and entertainment fringe benefits.”
24. Like Brad Underwood in basketball, only one contract of the 41 we reviewed includes a bonus for beating a rival: a win over Stanford in “The Game” is worth an extra $25,000 for CAL‘s Justin Wilcox.
25. An unusual sight in contracts crammed with figures in the millions and thousands: the $150 INDIANA puts toward Tom Allen‘s monthly cellphone bill.