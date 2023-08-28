The encouraging news: Police chiefs in Farmer City, Gibson City, LeRoy, Mahomet, Monticello, Paxton, Tolono and Villa Grove say they didn’t receive a single report of a gun stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the first half of 2023.
The discouraging news: Police in Champaign, Danville, Rantoul and Urbana can’t say the same, taking reports in the first six months of the year for firearms said to have gone missing from center consoles, glove compartments and a defective Styrofoam case in a relative’s closet.
Here’s Editor Jeff D’Alessio’s summary of more of those reports, in Part 4 of an open-records-generated miniseries.
JANUARY 5
Nearly two months after going target shooting with his Bond Arms Roughneck 9mm pistol, a Melvin man reports it stolen to the Ford County Sheriff’s Department.
At first, he tells the responding deputy, “he thought he simply misplaced and looked for it for several days,” to no avail.
Then, on New Year’s Eve, it hits him: He’d put it in his Ford F-350 when he headed back home for the day but must have forgotten to bring it inside.
JANUARY 9
Champaign police are given little to go on when they respond to a report of a residential burglary involving a stolen 9mm handgun,
The man tells officers he’d kept the black Ruger under a bed “since he didn’t have anywhere to secure it.”
He’s unable to provide a serial number for the gun or give police the names of any potential suspects.
MAY 23
Reported stolen to Champaign police: one black Hi-Point CF380 pistol that a man says he kept in a box on a shelf in his grandpa’s closet.
He stores it — and his “approximately” four other firearms — at his grandfather’s house, where he stays “on and off,” he tells police. The others, stored in a safe in the ceiling, remain untouched, so there’s that.
The man “did not know how long the firearm had been missing,” the responding officer wrote in his report.
JUNE 13
When asked by Urbana police why he waited a full day before reporting his two guns stolen from his sister’s car, a man gives a curious response.
“He told me he had 72 hours to report it,” the responding officer wrote.
Here’s the backstory police are told: The siblings were on their way to a shooting range in Bloomington when they made a pit stop at his apartment.
Because they didn’t plan to be inside for long, the man left his two loaded Glocks in a black Nike backpack on the front passenger floorboard of his sister’s Chevrolet Captiva.
“She must have forgotten to lock the vehicle,” the man, a confirmed FOID card and concealed-carry permit holder, tells police.
When they returned to the vehicle some time later, the bag with the guns — each valued at $549.99 — was nowhere to be found.
JUNE 14
The Styrofoam box holding a Champaign man’s semi-automatic Smith & Wesson SD9VE pistol had a lock on it. However, he tells police, “the box was not very secure because a corner of the case could be lifted while locked and the firearm could be maneuvered out.”
Maybe that explains why the box was empty when the man returned to his Champaign home for Round 2 of moving to his new residence, in Missouri.
He tells Champaign police it had been a week since he last saw the gun — in the basement of his mom’s home, where he lived alone.
He’s “adamant” that no family member was involved in the gun’s disappearance but is unable to point police in the direction of any potential suspects.
JUNE 21
A Smith & Wesson MP 9mm Luger pistol — loaded with a full magazine of eight rounds — is reported stolen from an Urbana man’s unlocked 2017 white Dodge SUV.
Here’s what Urbana police officers are told when they arrive on scene:
— The man got to the residence of the mother of his children around 6 the evening before.
— After staying the night, he woke up for work early the next morning. It was around 4:30 a.m. when he opened the door to his SUV and immediately noticed that “things in his vehicle had been moved around and placed on his seats,” an officer wrote in the case report.
Also, no gun.
The man, a confirmed FOID card carrier, is able to provide police with the box the gun came in and the $450 Rural King receipt from a year earlier.
“Nothing further to report,” the officer wrote.
JUNE 24
Since he hadn’t yet finished cleaning out the attached garage at his Champaign residence, a man parks his 2020 silver Ford Fusion in the driveway when he returns home from work.
It’s around 4 p.m.
Not long after, he and his girlfriend fall asleep for the night, he later tells Champaign County sheriff’s deputies.
Around 4 a.m., he goes outside to retrieve his Orajel from the vehicle. He remembers hitting the “lock” button on his key fob a good four or five times.
When an officer asks whether he recalls hearing a beep, signaling the car was locked, “he stated that he did not because he was all the way in the back bedroom” by then, according to the sheriff’s case report.
At 7:20 a.m., he returns to the car to make an errand run and notices papers laying out, on both the passenger seat and center console. Not anywhere in sight: his girlfriend’s SCCY CPX-1CBPU 9 mm firearm and 12-bullet magazine, which she tells deputies she kept in her glovebox.
Her locked glovebox, she emphasizes.
Wrote the deputy: “It should be noted that the lock on the glovebox did not appear damaged or forced open.”
JUNE 29
Before leaving to “play slots,” a White Heath man who’s been staying with a female friend for a few months places his Taurus G2C pistol in an unlocked dresser drawer, according to the account given to Champaign police.
When he wakes up the next morning, the gun — and two magazines of 9mm ammunition — are gone.
He points the finger at another man who was at the same house. Surveillance video confirms that the other man was indeed at the residence, but “it did not show (him) in possession of a firearm,” the responding officer wrote in his report.