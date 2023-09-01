Proof positive that football, not basketball, rules the roost in college athletics: Nine of the Big Ten’s 10 highest-paid coaches in 2023 draw up plays on fall Saturdays.
The list includes Illinois’ Bret Bielema, who like many of his peers will receive a hefty retention bonus ($500,000) on top of a seven-figure salary if he’s still on the job come July 1, 2024. It’s an increasingly popular perk written into major conference coaching deals (Ryan Day‘s pays $1 million a year at Ohio State) and one that doesn’t require on-field success to cash in on (Mel Tucker collected an extra $400,000 despite a losing 2022 season at Michigan State).
With kickoff in Champaign and seven other Big Ten towns just a day away, here’s Part 4 of Editor Jeff D’Alessio‘s open records-generated series examining coaching contracts — a look at the conference’s 20 highest-paid coaches in 2023-24, just seven of whom head up basketball programs.
1. RYAN DAY, Ohio State football: $9.5 million
Worth noting: Barring a second big bump in three years, the Buckeye-in-chief will fall back a rung next year when the Big Ten adds USC and $10-million-a-year coach Lincoln Riley. Day is 31-2 in Big Ten play since taking over for Urban Meyer, who was 32-1 in his first 33 league games. One difference: Meyer went 7-0 against Michigan; Day has dropped two in a row in the rivalry.
1. MEL TUCKER, Michigan State football: $9.5 million
Worth noting: Only four schools pay their coach more than MSU — Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and USC, which have combined to win 11 of college football’s last 19 national titles. Now, Tucker wants to see Spartans fans pony up. Last week, he bemoaned: “We’re not even close to” the $12-13 million that boosters of other Big Ten schools are offering top players in name, image and likeness funding.
3. LUKE FICKELL, Wisconsin football: $7.5 million
Worth noting: The Badgers didn’t go cheap despite having to pay Paul Chryst $11 million after firing him with four-plus years on his deal. And that’s on top of sending Cincinnati $3.5 million to cover Fickell’s buyout. Fickell’s new deal comes with a $350,000 bonus for winning the Big Ten title game, which the Badgers last did in 2011 and ’12, when they were coached by … Bielema.
3. JAMES FRANKLIN, Penn State football: $7.5 million
Worth noting: Nine seasons, one Big Ten championship, one win in 11 tries against top-five teams, four contract extensions. It’s good to be Franklin, whose most recent deal — which runs through 2031 — includes a $500,000 annual retention bonus payable every Dec. 31 and a $6 million buyout should he jump to another job before the year’s out.
5. JIM HARBAUGH, Michigan football: $7.19 million
Worth noting: Committing “a Level 1 of Level 2 violation of NCAA rules,” as Harbaugh stands accused of, is enough grounds for termination for cause, according to Section 4.02(d) of his employment agreement. But there’s no mention anywhere in his 19-page Michigan contract of a financial penalty for being suspended for three games, as Harbaugh is.
6. KIRK FERENTZ, Iowa football: $7 million
Worth noting: At 68, the sport’s longest-tenured coach is old enough to be four of his Big Ten counterparts’ father. His actual son — embattled offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz — is back on staff but with a restructured deal that docks his pay by $50,000. Dad, who’s on record saying he’s “not going to be doing this at age 78,” is under contract until 2025.
7. BRET BIELEMA, Illinois football: $6.5 million
Worth noting: Between them, the two coaches on the opposite sideline the first two weekends of the 2023 season — Toledo’s Jason Candle ($1.1 million) and Kansas’ Lance Leipold ($5 million) — make $400,000 less than Bielema. He received a $1.8 million bump after becoming the first coach to win 13 games his first two years at Illinois since John Mackovic in 1988-89.
8. P.J. FLECK, Minnesota football: $6 million
Worth noting: Fleck’s 4-0 bowl record as head Gopher includes wins over Georgia Tech (Quick Lane), Auburn (Outback), West Virginia (Guaranteed Rate) and Syracuse (Pinstripe), earning him an extra $200,000 as part of a perk that’s unique in the Big Ten to his contract — $50,000 for each bowl win over a team from the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 or SEC.
9. TOM IZZO, Michigan State basketball: $5.92 million
Worth noting: $400,000 of that comes from Nike, part of a unique side deal that also calls for the official apparel company of Michigan State athletics to kick in $25,000 when the Spartans make the Final Four and $50,000 for a national title. That’s on top of the $150,000 and $300,000 bonuses MSU owes Izzo for hitting those March Madness milestones.
10. MATT RHULE, Nebraska football: $5.5 million
Worth noting: Signed by the Carolina Panthers in 2020 to a seven-year, $62 million contract, Rhule only lasted two years and change in the NFL. If he sticks in Lincoln, he’ll likely climb this list every year, with $1 million pay hikes set for each of the next three seasons and a $1.5 million raise after Year 4, when he’d join college coaching’s exclusive (for now) $10 million club.
10. MIKE LOCKSLEY, Maryland football: $5.5 million
Worth noting: Ron Zook‘s former Illini offensive coordinator has yet to put together a season above .500, with a similar five-year mark (11-27) as the record that cost Lovie Smith his job in Champaign (10-23). But Locksley has great incentive to turn it around — a seven-win regular season is worth an extra $100,000. Eight wins means $200,000. Nine, $300,000.
12. BRAD UNDERWOOD, Illinois basketball: $4.7 million
Worth noting: Like Bielema‘s deal, Underwood’s comes with a $500,000 annual retention bonus and a little something extra ($25,000) if paid home attendance increases by 10 percent over last year’s figure. That one appears out of reach in 2023-24: Illinois’ official attendance last season was 256,539, or 15,091 a game, at 15,500-seat State Farm Center.
13. TOM ALLEN, Indiana football: $4.5 million
Worth noting: Here’s something you don’t see every day in a Power 5 conference football coaching contract: While still handsomely compensated given his 30-40 record, Allen is in Year 2 of a three-year reduction in pay. He agreed to the $200,000-a-year docking to help Indiana cover the costs of firing offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan.
14. MIKE WOODSON, Indiana basketball: $4.2 million
Worth noting: Indiana made a big to-do last month out of Woodson’s $1-million-a-year raise on the heels of back-to-back NCAA tournament trips. “The salary adjustment makes the third-year IU head coach one of the three highest-paid men’s basketball coaches in the Big Ten,” the announcement noted, without specifically mentioning who’s No. 2.
15. GREG SCHIANO, Rutgers football: $4 million
Worth noting: He’s the highest-paid public employee in New Jersey state history, making more in a month ($333,333.33) than the governor does in a year ($175,000). Schiano’s contract also includes this unique touch: a written promise to upgrade facilities, a must if Rutgers is going to “successfully compete in the Big Ten Conference in the sport of football.”
15. RYAN WALTERS, Purdue football: $4 million
Worth noting: The Boilermakers had money to spend after getting $1 million from Louisville to cover departed coach Jeff Brohm‘s buyout. Brohm was due to make $5.1 million in 2023; Walters, who at Illinois became the first million-dollar assistant coach in any sport, could earn as much as $5.5 million. But that would mean hitting some lofty performance incentives.
15. KEVIN WILLARD, Maryland basketball: $4 million
Worth noting: Every coach on this list has some version of a “tickets and suites” clause. Willard’s includes one football suite at Maryland Stadium and 10 premium-level men’s basketball season tickets — with one contractual caveat: “The coach will not offer these tickets for use by a person working (or who has worked) as a sports agent,” other than his own personal representative.
18. JUWAN HOWARD, Michigan basketball: $3.731 million
Worth nothing: He’ll have to coach a very long time to match his peak paycheck as a 16-year NBA power forward — $20.625 million in 2002-03 while a Denver Nugget — but Howard will get by. Among his Michigan perks: $50,000 for winning the Big Ten championship outright, which depending upon who you ask around here, he might or might not have done in 2020-21.
19. MATT PAINTER, Purdue basketball: $3.67 million
Worth noting: At all 13 of the conference’s public schools, the football coach makes more than his men’s basketball counterpart. Painter, about to begin his 19th season at Purdue, comes the closest of anyone to bucking the trend, with a guaranteed compensation package that’s $330,000 less than what Ryan Walters has coming in Year 1 as Boilermakers football coach.
20. GREG GARD, Wisconsin basketball: $3.65 million
Worth noting: The Badgers didn’t hold the airball that was 2022-23 against their eighth-year coach, extending his contract in May despite a second missed NCAA tournament invite in five seasons. The league’s 21st-highest-paid coach is trending in the opposite direction — $3.55 million man Steve Pikiell has steered Rutgers to three straight tournaments.