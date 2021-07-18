RANTOUL — The community’s new miniature golf course and family fun center no longer is on “the fringe” of being open.
Travis Flesner, who is part of a seven-person group developing the project called “The Fringe,” said Thursday the opening was just a few days away.
That day is today, the center announcing on Facebook that doors — and greens — would open at 10 a.m. Sunday.
He said the weather and “when the foreman can finish everything up” will be deciding factors.
“We don’t know an exact date,” Flesner said.
“It’s going to be very short notice.”
He said the community is enthused about the opening, and many have been asking what the date will be. He’d like to know himself but can’t control all the factors.
The opening date will be announced on Facebook.
Non-alcoholic drinks will be available.
There are two 18-hole courses. Nine holes of each form the perimeter, and combined, they create an 18-hole ADA-compliant course.
The facility is being built in stages, dependent on the availability of “contractors and materials,” Flesner said.
“It’s impossible to get materials anymore.”
The Fringe sits directly north of the new Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
An elevated observation deck with views of the championship field will be included in a later phase of construction.