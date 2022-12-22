CHAMPAIGN — If you lose power or heat, there will be some limited options in the area to go to keep warm.
The Salvation Army of Champaign County’s Red Shield Center at 2212 N. Market St., C will have space available to get out of the cold, though it will have beds only for about seven men and five women, according to the organization’s Major Randall Summit.
The building will be staffed by volunteers from the Salvation Army’s Canteen Run, he said.
“I hope we don’t lose our heat,” Summit said.
John Dwyer, coordinator of the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency, said the Salvation Army facility will open at 7:30 p.m Thursday for the night.
Options for Friday and the rest of the weekend remain to be determined, based on volunteer availability, he said.
“We’ll play tomorrow and Saturday by ear,” Dwyer said Thursday.
The village of Rantoul announced the Rantoul Youth Center, 1306 Country Club Lane, will have a warming center available Thursday evening if needed.
“We are asking those who need warming assistance to contact the Rantoul Police Department by calling METCAD at 217-333-8911,” the post says.
The new City of Champaign Township shelter, Strides, at 70 E. Washington St., C, is open during the daytime from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. as a warming shelter, and township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom said it will have eight to 10 overflow beds available at night.
There will also be a Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus parked at Strides for overflow warmth space, he said.
The Douglas County Health Department posted on Facebook that if needed during the winter storm, emergency warming shelters will be set up at the Tuscola Community Building, 122 N. Central or the Douglas County Annex, 209 E. Van Allen, if a power outage occurs, at the fire station in Arthur, 323 W. Columbia, and the civic center in Hindsboro at 403 Missouri St.