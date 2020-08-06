Orange Krush one of Coach's legacies
Alan Solow and Peter Korst got in on the ground floor, before the Illinois student fan group gained national notoriety. Thanks, Dick Vitale.
The first two seasons, it was known as the Orange Crunch. Later, it turned into the Orange Krush.
In the summer of 1975, between his junior and senior years at Illinois, Solow started working at Lou Henson’s basketball camp. A friendship was born that lasted a lifetime.
“He reached out to me and he had this idea of trying to create a more hostile atmosphere for opposing teams in the Assembly Hall,” Solow said.
At the time, the basketball court sat on a concrete floor, with open space all around. It looked and felt much different than today’s modernized State Farm Center.
Henson asked then-athletic director Cecil Coleman for permission to add 164 seats on the floor, with a plan to sell them to students.
The student seats cost $40 for the season.
“That seemed expensive then,” Solow said. “It was still a pretty good deal.”
The initial meeting included Solow and Korst, a civil engineering major and Centennial graduate who grew up near the Hensons in Windsor Park. He knew the family well.
Solow and Korst got to work, hawking the ticket package to friends and neighbors. It wasn’t easy.
They went to fraternities, sororities and dormitories.
Remember, Illinois had gone 8-18 the previous season under one-year coach Gene Bartow, who left for UCLA. The arena was half-filled. The program hadn’t qualified for the NCAA tournament since 1963.
And here came the new guy from New Mexico State: Henson.
Solow was the first president of the group, which had a half-dozen board members.
Before the season, Henson had another meeting for the Crunch/Krush at Memorial Stadium’s Varsity Room.
“He gave us a pep talk and expressed his gratitude,” Solow said. “He made a connection with the students who were part of that first crew of supporters.”
“At the beginning, it was just, ‘Let’s try to make this a more competitive arena for the Illini,’” Korst said. “We never would have thought about the fundraising that’s become such a great part of it. You have great pride that here’s something that we started and you looked at what it evolved into. It’s just phenomenal.
“The whole idea was to just get some people in the seats.”
The students sat on plastic chairs. They organized themselves into cheering sections for different players. Korst was part of Audie’s Army for Audie Matthews.
Henson’s first Illinois team went 14-13, including a win over eventual NCAA runner-up Michigan. They also knocked off Arizona and New Mexico.
“We had some really nice victories during the course of that season,” Solow said. “You could see Illinois basketball turning around right in front of your eyes. We made a quantum leap from where we had been the previous couple of years to what was done in Coach Henson’s first year. The atmosphere was completely different.”
After scrambling to fill the seats the first year, student organizers had too many requests in the second.
So, they held a lottery to see who would get the choice spots.
“It was literally picking people’s names out of a hat,” Korst said.
Those that didn’t get picked had to move elsewhere in the big arena. Plenty of seats available.
In the early days, the Orange Krush would wear anything with their favorite color. The late Seely Johnston, who owned a downtown Champaign sporting goods store, called Korst and said, ‘I’ve got a bunch of orange bowling shirts that I’m trying to move and nobody’s buying them. Would you guys buy them for $10 apiece?’
Korst said, “Sure.” Logos included.
Not everybody loved the Krush. Especially early in the game when the students stood until the opponent scored.
“All the older fans who were sitting in the A section behind us were yelling at us, ‘Sit down. Sit down,’” Solow said.
Jealous, perhaps?
“Now the students had the best seats in the house,” Korst said.
All these years later, Korst and Solow feel fortunate to have been part of the original group. They had no idea what it would become.
“It’s thrilling,” Solow said. “It speaks highly for the university. It’s wonderful.”
And it speaks highly for Henson.
“Coach was a quiet guy and not many people realize how smart he was and what a great business mind he had,” Solow said. “He wasn’t just a guy who built the Illinois basketball program by being a first-rate coach and an excellent recruiter. He also thought about how to connect with fans. He had a vision for how to build a complete basketball program, both on the court and off the court.”
The Hensons embedded themselves in the community. They bought a house and stayed there for his entire coaching career.
Solow was barely in his 20s when he first met Henson. He listened to the student and gained a fan for life.
“I had stars in my eyes when I met him,” Solow said. “He treated me as a peer, with respect and became a lifelong mentor of mine. That just doesn’t happen. It requires a very unusual person who is open-minded enough and secure enough in their own sense of self to be giving in that way.”
Korst and Solow have remained lifelong fans of Henson and the Illini program.
“I’m going to miss Coach a lot,” Solow said.
During the recent winter, Solow and his wife, Andrea, visited with the Hensons.
“We had a chance to catch up with them,” Solow said. “He was just as interested in a wide variety of subjects, whether it was basketball or what was going on at the university and what was going on with our family.”
Alan and Andrea got married while in college. The Hensons “adopted us.”
Solow, 66, lives in Chicago. He was a longtime lawyer and now has a public-affairs consulting practice.
They have two children and three grandkids (with another on the way). Their son Daniel is the senior associate athletic director at USC.
Korst, 66, lives in Wheaton. He has worked for IBM for 38 years. Korst and wife Lynn have three kids. Colin earned his undergraduate degree at Illinois. Emily went to Belmont and Megan will be a senior at Illinois.
Korst’s late dad, Helmut, taught mechanical engineering at Illinois. His mom, Rudi, is 98 and recently moved from Champaign.
