URBANA — OSF HealthCare’s newest Urgo center is set to open July 16 at 520 N. Cunningham Ave., U.
It will be the third one of these convenient-care centers the Peoria-based health system has opened in Champaign-Urbana.
The two others that opened earlier are both in Champaign — at 2718 N. Prospect Ave. and 2043 S. Neil St.
The new Urbana Urgo center will be open 365 days a year from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and it will see patients on both a walk-in and appointment basis.
Services will be typical of other convenient-care facilities, such as treatment for colds, coughing, flu, sprains, minor cuts and fractures and urinary-tract and upper-respiratory infections. Also available will be on-site X-ray and lab services and sports physicals.
The staff at each Urgo includes an advanced practice nurse, a radiology technologist and two medical assistants, according to OSF.
OSF said it’s building on its primary-care services through its Urgo centers, which are being built near neighborhoods and shopping centers.
“OSF Urgo is a new concept for modern urgent care designed for patients who want high-quality care in a short amount of time so that they can get on with their busy lives,” said Melinda Cooling, OSF’s vice president of advanced practice providers and Urgo.