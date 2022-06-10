URBANA — The OSF OnCall urgent care center at 520 N. Cunningham Ave., U is temporarily closed due to staffing issues.
OSF spokesman Tim Ditman said the health system is in the process of hiring employees, and hopes to have a reopening date soon.
“The Urbana OnCall is seeing some staffing shortages, not unlike many other sectors across the country,” he said.
The two OSF OnCall facilities in Champaign at 2043 S. Neil St., C and 2718 N. Prospect Ave. and the Rantoul location at 841 Broadmeadow Road remain open, and providers are available virtually around the clock, Ditman said.