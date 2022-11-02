TUSCOLA — Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the entire “Peanuts” gang will be visiting Tuscola this weekend to re-create one of the most beloved Christmas specials on television, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Johanna Steffen, in her 17th year directing theater department productions at Tuscola High School, said community reaction has been positive. Three 7 p.m. shows will be presented Thursday through Saturday.
The Sunday showing will be a 1 p.m. matinee with a noon dinner theater option. Kenny Hogue, owner-operator of Cast Iron Pub and Irma Lou’s Kitchen in Tuscola, will serve that meal.
Hogue said he and Steffen are friends from their days as classmates at Tuscola High (Class of 2001). He likes to help the drama department however he can.
“I think it’s an important part of the curriculum, and it’s often the most underfunded of the extracurriculars,” Hogue said. “I’ve always had an appreciation for the arts, drama and music.”
Steffen said the play will have the same characters and the same music as the TV version.
“It’s about as close to the show as it could be,” she said. “There’s a small monologue that Linus says just like in the special that talks about what Christmas is and the meaning of Christmas. About word for word that is in the show.”
The one-act show runs for about an hour — shorter than most high school plays, which is better for parents with young children.
Steffen said not all of the students had seen the TV special, so they watched it at the first rehearsal.
“They liked it,” she said. “A lot of them commented how their parents or, some of them, their grandparents loved that show at Christmas time. I know it’s one of the few (specials) people look forward to on TV.”
Steffen was able to add additional parts to accommodate the number of students who wanted to be part of the play by beefing up the Christmas carol ensemble.
She has enjoyed the process of getting the show ready.
“We have freshmen through seniors taking part,” Steffen said. The play “is kind of timeless. The kids have been just as excited as if we were doing a brand new modern-day musical.”
The “Charlie Brown” cast will take their act on the road Thursday to show a portion of the play to Tuscola elementary students.
Steffen said a dinner theater is something she had always wanted to try.
“He and I put our heads together, and we’ll see how it goes,” she said of Hogue.
Reservations for the dinner theater must be in by Friday.
The meal will include roasted chicken with soubise (an onion-based sauce), roasted winter vegetables, mashed potatoes, salad and dinner roll.
“We’re keeping it simple for a variety of palates,” Hogue said.
The theater department will provide drinks and a dessert afterward.
Hogue said he is glad to help out.
“I think the kids do an outstanding job every year,” he said. “It’s been kind of a struggle for them to raise funds for some much-needed improvements.”
In the past, Hogue has held a pork chop sandwich fundraiser for the drama department. The last couple of years he has contributed a “straight-money” donation to the department.
Tickets for the Thursday-Saturday shows are $5 for students and $7 for adults. There are no advance ticket sales for these shows. Becky’s Buddies Relay for Life team will offer a hot chocolate bar and cookies at intermission. Proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.
The Sunday meal begins at noon followed by the 1 p.m. show. Show tickets are $10 for children under 10 and $20 for all others. Tickets for the Sunday dinner theater are available by visiting the high school office.