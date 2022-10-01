GIBSON CITY — The levy error that plagued the city portion of property tax bills for Gibson City residents will be corrected following the guidance under state law — during next year’s tax cycle, rather than issuing corrected bills now — according to Ford County Treasurer Krisha Whitcomb.
“As a result of my review and unsuccessful meetings with Gibson City officials, the most feasible solution for the situation, giving due consideration to the county as a whole, is to follow guidance set out by the General Assembly,” Whitcomb said in a statement Thursday.
“The statute says that any taxes overpaid as a result of an extension error will be abated on the following year’s tax levy,” she said. “The parcels affected by the incorrect levy will receive a credit on the 2022 payable 2023 tax bills, which will include any interest that is accumulated between now and May of 2023 when the tax bills are expected to be generated.”
Making the correction this way “ensures taxing bodies will receive distributions without further delay, protect taxpayers from further error that could occur as a result of the recalculations and prevent a delay in the next tax cycle at a time when our taxing bodies are already being negatively impacted,” Whitcomb said.
Recalculating the levy extension, reapplying first installment payments, re-issuing about 1,800 tax bills, reconciling an unknown end of the year balancing issue and issuing refund checks to those who had paid both installments would cost Ford County taxpayers about $10,000, she said.
Ford County Clerk and Recorder Amy Frederick released a statement Aug. 29 identifying an error in the tax extension process for Gibson City, Whitcomb said.
“Due to an oversight, a bond levy was included in the city’s tax levy and extension approval form. Gibson City officials also failed to catch the error and signed the approval of the incorrect levy, which resulted in the over-extension,” Whitcomb said.
Any corrective measure would have to be initiated through the treasurer’s office because the error was discovered after the tax file had rolled to collections, Whitcomb said.
In recent weeks, she met with Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian to discuss legal options and worked with the county’s software company about how to take corrective actions, she said, adding she had to keep in mind what was best not just for Gibson City but for the entire county.
“There are no easy fixes to this issue,” she said.
In a Sept. 12 Facebook post, Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey said he let Killian know Gibson City was willing to pay half the cost of remedying the situation and that later the city also offered to help by providing volunteers to assist Ford County in any way they could to help complete any tasks or labor necessary.
Dickey compared the Gibson City error to a situation in Fisher that was resolved in a timely manner by working with the Champaign County treasurer.
“At this time, we believe we should be able to do the same, but time is of the essence,” he said.
Whitcomb said that although the Fisher and Gibson City situations are similar in that they both involve levy errors caught after the extension process, there are “significant differences in the errors that lead to different possible corrective measures.”
For example, reissued bills in Fisher represented one-and-one-quarter percent of Champaign County’s total tax bills and were processed by an office with 500 to 700 times the staff of the Ford County Treasurer’s Office, she said. And in Ford county, the tax bills at issue represent 18 percent of the total tax bills, she said.
Whitcomb also said Fisher didn’t have any tax increment financing districts involved in its levy error whereas Gibson City does, and levy and distribution calculations “become much more complicated when TIF districts are involved.”