RANTOUL — “It takes a village” was the phrase of the night as members of Rantoul’s community gathered to discuss steps to take to support local teens after the death of a local 18-year-old last week.
Many who turned out for Sunday's open-circle discussion at the Rantoul Business Center were already involved in outreach programs. Some knew Jordan Richardson, the young man who died in an officer-involved shooting, personally.
Even so, there were often smiles on the faces of most of the approximately 50 people who answered the invitation to listen and make suggestions.
Herbert “Hub” Burnett, Tonia Kirby and Donte Lotts led and facilitated the discussion. Lotts drew laughs as he tried to balance respect for the strong emotions in the room while keeping everyone’s input to two-minute slots.
More 20 people took turns speaking up.
Some were younger adults who could relate to the teens being discussed, but most were pastors, volunteers, teachers, school administrators and social workers.
Potential causes behind a rise in youth violence and criminal behavior were a major topic of discussion. Music and social media were both suggested.
Former Urbana High School principal Taren Nance argued that music was a way to reach students, even though “the lyrics may be a little not acceptable.”
“We got to utilize what the kids are drawn to, so if it's the music, how can I utilize rap music and lyrics and teach them nouns, pronouns, verbs and sentence structure,” Nance said.
He emphasized the idea of listening to kids as a way to earn trust.
“The saggy pants, all of the drip they wear, that’s how they identify themselves,” Nance said. “So we have to really put down our traditional thought processes and say, ‘You know what, just tell me who you are.’”
Mental health was also mentioned frequently; concerns were raised about a lack of mental health support and resources for all age groups and especially in schools.
Craig Williams spoke on the cycle of abuse and how violence inside the home can lead to the same outside.
“We need to look at the parents. Parents are dealing with trauma. Parents are dealing with mental illness,” Williams said. “Let’s try to get them some help.”
Williams commented on how different that experience must be for young people, something Sam Hayes could relate to.
Hayes shared that he had been arrested when he was younger for possession of a gun that was not actually his — he was just in a car with the person who owned it.
“When it happened, I wanted to blame everybody. I wanted to hit everybody, because why would you single out me? I was the only Black guy in the car,” Hayes said. “But recently, I've been talked to by the Lord. One thing in the Bible that it says is ‘love your brothers.’”
Hayes said that he wanted everyone, religious or not, to take away a message of love for each other. That sentiment was then referenced and echoed by other speakers as the meeting went on.
Religion and prayer were emphasized throughout the discussion, even closing on a prayer from Burnett. Pastors in attendance also mentioned programs at their churches for teens to get together.
After the discussion, most of the group moved upstairs to tour the Bob Fulling Hope Center. The center aims to create a space for teens to learn skills or just spend time together with some responsible adults around.
Burnett, who founded the center, talked about wanting to have the teens decorate the space and mentioned new game systems and large TVs he had ordered.
“It’s going to look like ‘Star Trek’ in there," he said.
Kirby suggested that the Hope Center might start taking donations of craft supplies for other consistently available activities besides gaming.
Another meeting has been scheduled for next Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Rantoul Business Center at 601 S. Century Boulevard. The format will be similar, but organizers plan to focus more on next steps and actionable ideas.