RANTOUL — A one-block residential area of Rantoul has been evacuated due to a natural gas line break.
Fire Chief Chad Smith said residents of the area around 3 Charles Drive were evacuated about 5:21 p.m. Saturday after a vehicle struck a natural gas meter, breaking the line off below the shutoff.
About 70 people had to be evacuated. The breakage occurred at a multi-family residence.
The location is about two blocks east of Rantoul Township High School.
“It’s been temporarily plugged,” Smith said, adding emergency crews are waiting for a crew from Northern Illinois Gas to provide permanent repairs. At 7:10 p.m., Smith estimated it might be another two hours before the repairs are made.
Rantoul firefighters, Rantoul police and EMTs remain at the scene. Thomasboro firefighters are on standby at the Rantoul firehouse until repairs are made.