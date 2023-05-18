RANTOUL — A 58-year-old Rantoul man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Thursday, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane E. Northrup.
Terry M. Rabbers of Rantoul was pronounced dead at 3:25 p.m. Thursday at the Carle Foundation Hospital emergency room, Urbana, as a result of injuries sustained in the accident in the 600 block of West Liberty Drive, Rantoul.
An autopsy is scheduled for today at the Champaign County Coroner’s Regional Autopsy Facility in Urbana.
The accident is under investigation by the coroner’s office and Rantoul Police Department.
An inquest may be held at a later date.