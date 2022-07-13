Submit your Letter to the Editor here
RANTOUL — A rare veto of a proposal to pay Rantoul residential customers $300 toward their utility bills means the issue will likely be played out next month.
Village board President Chuck Smith Tuesday night vetoed the board’s 5-1 passage of an ordinance to grant $300 credits.
If ultimately passed, the payout of about $1.708 million for the credits would come out of the $8.05 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money the village received.
Rantoul provides water, solid-waste and electrical services to the entire village plus natural gas service to homes around the former Chanute Air Force Base. The credit would go only to residential customers — not industrial or commercial customers.
After the meeting, Smith said he vetoed the measure because Rantoul faces some dire needs for work on its wastewater plant, roads and electrical grid for which the village will have to take out bonds.
He said he will give a presentation at the board’s Aug. 2 study session outlining the high-end costs the village faces. He said it would take at least a 5-1 vote at the board’s regular meeting Aug. 9 to override his veto.
Said Smith: “The board was influenced tonight by the audience, and that’s a good thing. (But) we need to look at the long-term benefits versus the short-term goals.
“I understand people needing money. This (ARPA money) was allocated to the village to use for services to people, not for direct payment.”
The board heard comments from 16 residents who were about split down the middle in terms of whether the utility credit should be granted.
Perhaps coincidentally, one of those who spoke was Tom Iorio, who complained about the frequent power outages the village has been experiencing.
Afterward, Smith agreed the problem has gotten worse.
“It’s expensive to make the repairs to keep the breakers from triggering all the time,” Smith said. “It’s costing a lot of time, effort and money to reroute circuits. We need to have a more stable grid for the village. It’s a new problem that’s just surfaced.”
Board member Mark Wilkerson, in speaking out in favor of the $300 utility credits, said Rantoul got “a lot more” ARPA money than other communities its size because it is considered a depressed community. He said if the village should grant the utility credits, it would still have $6.5 million to spend on infrastructure.
“Some people say it’s just a Band Aid,” Wilkerson said, “but there are some people who are bleeding.”
Trustees Donald Robertson and Sam Hall said they agreed and that $6.5 million is still plenty to use for infrastructure.
Robertson said some people indicated they don’t need the $300 credit. Those people, he said, can turn the money back into the village.
Added Trustee Irene Weathersby, “I was really torn how to vote, but the people came out and gave their hearts. I believe in people before money.”
Trustee Sherry Johnson cast the lone “no” vote against the utility credits.
Cannabis dispensary
The board also heard comments regarding a proposed ordinance that would allow a local cannabis dispensary.
Residents who spoke on the subject were split down the middle, with some saying some people need cannabis for medical purposes and can’t easily travel to Champaign-Urbana dispensaries, plus it would be good for the economy, while others said cannabis has a negative impact on society.
The board nixed the dispensary 5-1. Trustee Donald Robertson cast the lone “yes” vote.