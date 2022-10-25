MAHOMET — The planning begins in January. Mahomet-Seymour band director Michael Stevens and cohorts begin the creative process of putting the year’s marching band program together that will be presented 10 months later.
“In January, it’s my design team,” Stevens said. “We’re behind the scenes picking the music out and writing the music, and then the kids get it in June (when they begin learning it) through October.
“It takes months and months to put together a 9½-minute show,” Stevens said — in his 30th year helming the instrumental music program.
“We do a 45-hour band camp in August. We have a weekend camp in June and rehearse seven to eight hours a week to put the show together. Probably a lot of readers wouldn’t realize it takes that amount of time.”
The marching band participated in four competitions this fall — at Mount Zion, Effingham, Lincoln Way West and, on Saturday, at the University of Illinois band competition at Memorial Stadium.
The 158-member M-S band was judged tops in the smaller-school category (classes 1-3) and took home the Governor’s Grand Championship.
The Bulldogs’ show, titled “The Twilight Zone,” featured the numbers “On the Waterfront” by Leonard Bernstein, “Scene D’Amour” from the film “Vertigo” by Bernard Hermann and “The Death Hunt” from “On Dangerous Ground,” also by Hermann.
It marked the 11th time Mahomet-Seymour has won the Governor’s Grand Championship.
“We really enjoy playing over at Memorial Stadium,” Stevens said. “It’s a big thrill for us and the students.”
Stevens, whose assistant is Evan Bossenbroek, directs three other high school bands, three junior high bands, a fifth-grade band, the marching band and jazz ensembles that are competitive and travel in February.
Stevens said Saturday’s weather was perfect, and while the day was windy, the stadium blocked the gusts.
“The sun was shining. It was beautiful,” he said, adding that he loves directing the bands at Mahomet-Seymour.
“I love the support from our community and the administration, and the kids are great,” he said.