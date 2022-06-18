DANVILLE — The Danville City Council will vote next week on a proposal to raise salaries for the mayor and treasurer and seven of the 14 aldermen, effective in May 2023.
Under the measure, approved unanimously by the public works committee, the mayor’s salary will increase from $75,000 to $95,000 a year; the treasurer’s, from $45,000 to $50,000; and aldermen’s from $225 to $300 monthly.
The proposal also calls for additional increases to the mayor’s and treasurer’s salaries in May 2026 — to $125,000 for the mayor and $65,000 for the treasurer.
Raises for the seven aldermen not affected by the 2023 hikes would take effect in spring 2025, after their current terms expire.
Vice Mayor Bob Iverson prepared the proposal. He said the mayor is doing two jobs.
“Basically, the difference is, mainly, most other cities ... have a city manager or administrator along with the mayor,” Iverson said. “We don’t. The mayor is both the city manager and the mayor. A city manager will be paid around $110,000. It just seems fair because the mayor has more and more responsibilities.”
He said the wage-increase vote is not an approval vote for current Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., “although Rickey has done a commendable job.”
“This is for the position of the mayor in the future,” he said. “It won’t take effect until after the next election.”
Public works committee Chairman Michael Puhr said salaries have to be set at least 180 days prior to an election.
In addition to the mayor doing the work of mayor and city manager, he said the treasurer’s wages are “under scale.” He added that aldermen put in a lot of time in official and unofficial capacities.
“We have neighborhood meetings two or three nights a week, committee meetings, city meetings,” Puhr said, noting that he has been an alderman since 1987, and the salary has never been increased.
According to Puhr, the mayor’s salary was increased from the “mid-60s” to $75,000 in 2018.
Treasurer Stephanie Williams recently resigned for personal reasons, and a successor is likely to be named Tuesday.
“Treasurer is another one hard to define,” Iverson said. “It’s another situation, if you want to have someone with knowledge and integrity, I thought we should pay he or she more.”
Williams said the mayor “holds very serious responsibilities.”
“He oversees a city of 30,000 people with 250 to 300 employees, depending on the season, and a $60 million budget,” he said. “Take Rickey Williams out of the equation. I think if you want someone who has a strong skill set to administer such an organization ... they should be compensated appropriately. I think otherwise, it’s going to be tough to recruit people for this.”
Williams said the treasurer has been making $45,000 a year plus $15,000 for managing the pension system.
“Anyone with a finance degree can go out and make $60,000 or more without the prospect of having to be re-elected,” he said. “We have to make sure we have a salary that equals the seriousness of the role. While I didn’t propose this, I support it.”
Williams said he believes the salary hike for aldermen is “long overdue.”
“I don’t think it’s been changed since the aldermanic form of government was put in,” he said.
In 1986, he said, seven Black men sued to change Danville’s form of government, saying it “violated equal-protection and election laws,” and were granted a judicial consent degree that mandated the city go to a mayor-and-alderman form of government.
Prior to that, no women or minorities had ever been elected to government in Danville, which operated with a mayor and four commissioners who were essentially department heads, all of whom were elected at large.
The first woman and minorities were elected in 1987.