DANVILLE — A 9-year-old boy sustained a bullet wound to the head thought to have been fired by a passing motorist Sunday morning in Danville.
Danville police said medical personnel in the emergency room at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, where the youth was taken, said the wound was not thought to be serious.
The bullet only penetrated the skin and did not cause further damage. The victim was treated and released and is expected to make a full recovery.
Officers responded at 11:52 p.m. to the OSF emergency room and met with the victim’s 18-year-old brother, who said he was driving in the area of Bowman and Williams streets when he heard shots being fired and his vehicle was struck. The driver realized his brother had been hit and drove him to the hospital.
A separate witness contacted police and said a Black male wearing a grey sweatshirt was seen leaning out the window of a black SUV and firing several shots in the area of Bowman and Griggs streets.