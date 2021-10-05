Memorial services for Jelani Day, 25, of Danville have been scheduled in Danville and on the campus of Alabama A&M.
The Danville service is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Danville High School auditorium, 202 E. Fairchild St.
The family has not released a service time.
In a post Sunday on the Justice for Jelani Day Facebook page, the family asks that no T-shirts be worn to the service.
“Jelani always took pride in his appearance, and to honor that standard his family has requested that no t-shirts of any kind be worn to the service,” the post stated.
Flowers can be sent to Leek and Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville.
The Alabama A&M service in Huntsville, Ala., where Mr. Day was a graduate, will be at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, on A&M’s quad.
A balloon release is also planned.
Mr. Day was studying speech pathology at Illinois State University.
The investigation into Mr. Day’s death continues.
His body was found Sept. 4 in the Illinois River and was identified by the LaSalle County coroner on Sept. 23.
His family reported him missing Aug. 25.
A day later, his car was discovered in a wooded area in Peru, Ill.