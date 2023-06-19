DANVILLE — Nothing against Lincoln Park, home to Danville's past Juneteenth celebrations, but organizers felt a change of scenery would do some good for all involved.
Hello, Temple Plaza, the downtown spot where hundreds gathered Monday for festivities that spilled out onto adjacent streets, which were blocked off to make space.
“We got to get out of the mindset that we got to stay in a certain place,” organizer Christopher Hightower said. “This is all our community. This is for all of us.”
The goal of this year's holiday, Hightower said, was to break down walls in the community and create an event focused on unity and celebration.
Equally important, fellow organizer Zetta Piggott added, was dispelling the notion that Juneteenth is only associated with protests or things that would divide a community.
“We’re welcoming all cultures here,” Piggott said. “This time, it’s just sponsored by African Americans.”
Piggott, who has only lived in town for a year and a half, said every invitation organizers extended was well-received, leading to Monday's large turnout.
Organizers reached out to everyone from cheerleaders to pastors to local entrepreneurs, inviting many to perform, speak or set up booths around the plaza.
“They were more than happy to join,” Piggott said.
This year’s theme was “Breaking Every Chain,” an allusion to the holiday’s origin as the day the last remaining enslaved people in the United States were legally freed.
It also referred to breaking the chain of negativity that Piggott said sometimes surrounds conversations about Juneteenth.
The day also offered a much-needed opportunity for people to destress, said Breon Boyd, who put together similar events with Danville Restoring Our Community and helped organize Monday's celebration.
“We said, ‘Hey, it’s going to be a cookout,’” Boyd said. “In the Black community, cookouts are huge. Everybody in the neighborhood is coming. That’s what we want this to feel like.
"Everyone come together for Juneteenth, because that’s what it’s about — people being treated equal.”