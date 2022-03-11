URBANA — Two Champaign men arrested at a home in that city where police found weapons and narcotics have been criminally charged.
Justin E. Cavette, 33, and Charles E. Turner, 35, both of the 400 block of East Bradley Avenue, were arraigned Friday by Judge Brett Olmstead, who set bond for each man at $500,000.
According to an Urbana police report, members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force went to the home of the men with a search warrant Thursday morning based on their investigation of previous drug sales allegedly conducted by Cavette.
Turner was stopped in a vehicle and Cavette was found in the bathroom of the house.
Officers found two handguns in a bedroom and multiple rounds of ammunition for two different kinds of gun. They also found almost 200 pills of Ecstasy, about 3.5 grams of crack cocaine and more than 4 ounces of cannabis.
Cavette admitted to officers that he buys drugs regularly. Despite being unemployed, he had $450 in his wallet, the report said.
Cavette was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons by a felon, Class 1 and 2 felonies respectively. Turner was charged with being an armed habitual criminal and unlawful use of weapons by a felon, Class X and Class 2 felonies respectively.
Court records show both men have several previous convictions. Cavette’s are for theft, cannabis, driving under the influence, domestic battery, resisting and possession of a weapon. Turner’s are for theft, fleeing police, resisting arrest, aggravated battery, delivery of controlled substance, criminal trespass and driving under suspension.
Cavette currently has a pending criminal case for possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery and obstructing justice.
Olmstead told the men to return to court March 29 for a probable cause hearing.