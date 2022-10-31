URBANA — Urbana police apprehended two males Saturday afternoon and are seeking a third for allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint the evening before.
Jakeif Green, 21, of Urbana was arrested for armed robbery, and a 16-year-old Urbana male was awaiting further legal proceedings for armed robbery. Urbana police said the juvenile also had an outstanding warrant for apprehension for aggravated battery to a peace officer.
Green was issued a bond for $150,000 after being transported to the Champaign County satellite jail. The juvenile was transported to the Champaign County Youth Detention Center.
Urbana police said the arrests came after an armed robbery victim flagged down officers at 10:57 p.m. Friday and told them the victim had been lured to a secondary location in the Aspen Court apartment complex after agreeing to buy items via social media.
Three males allegedly robbed the victim at gunpoint with an extended magazine pistol. The victim was also struck in the head with the pistol and received medical treatment for the injuries.
Police were directed to Green and the 16-year-old about 4:31 p.m. Saturday in the Aspen Court apartment complex. When officers approached, both males refused commands to stop and fled the scene.
Green was arrested before he entered an address in the 1500 block of Hunter Street. The 16-year-old youth was also found inside the same address.
A court-order search of the residence was conducted, and police found evidence stolen from the victim as well as an extended magazine pistol inside.
Police said a third offender remains at large.
Police are asking that anyone who has additional information or video footage of the incident to contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477; online at 373tips.com; or via the P3 Tips mobile app.