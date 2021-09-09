URBANA — A man and woman from Champaign, apparently stirred up by a social media post aimed at someone they knew, have been charged with home invasion.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said Elija Hawkins, 19, and Tyeria Bates, 32, who both listed the same address in the 400 block of Briar Lane, were arrested about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for allegedly forcing their way into an Urbana man’s home and injuring him.
Smysor said the brouhaha started when the victim, a 24-year-old man who lives in the 1400 block of Silver Street, had a disagreement with the mother of his child and told her over social media that she should come collect her belongings.
The woman, apparently upset by his threat to toss her belongings outdoors, told her sister, Bates, what he had said and Bates and Hawkins made their way to the Silver Street apartment.
Smysor said the pair allegedly kicked in the man’s apartment door and confronted him. Bates was armed with a straight blade knife, which she allegedly used to stab the resident in the arm and the face.
Smysor said the resident sustained a “significant cut to his left cheek” that required treatment at Carle Hospital.
Hawkins allegedly picked up the resident’s television and tried to throw it across the room. The resident reportedly armed himself with a knife and cut Hawkins, who was also taken to the hospital for treatment and arrested after his release.
The pair was charged Thursday with two counts each of home invasion, a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years upon conviction.
Judge Adam Dill set bond at $150,000 for Bates and $100,000 for Hawkins, ordered them to have no contact with the alleged victim and told them to be back in court Oct. 19.